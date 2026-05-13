Masterchef Recap for 5/13/2026

Tonight is the first official night of competition on Fox’s Masterchef. The top twenty, five from each part of the world (Europe, The Americas, Africa and Asia-Pacific) will compete against each other for the first time, with a quarter of a million dollars on the line.

Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastainich and Tiffany Derry judge.

The teams will go head-to-head in their first challenge, making next level stadium food inspired by their own culture. The top dishes in each territory will be tasted and then the winning dish will not only be safe, but their territory will be safe as well.

Everyone begins cooking after grabbing their ingredients. As they cook, the judges walk around, asking questions, giving commentary and offering advice. The teams are cheering each other on as they cook.

Nora is rushing around so much that she cuts her hand, and a medic must provide her care.

The food ranges from meat patties, tacos, burgers, bonda and so much more.

Nora loses her band aid and must get a new one. The judges worry her fish sandwich might be too much, and also worry that Julia’s dish might not work since she is all over the place and burning food. She has no time to start over so she has to make do with what she has.

Before long, time is up and the chefs all prepare to present their dishes. Many are worried about the appearance and taste of their plates but hope for the best.

The judges taste each dish and give commentary on each one.

BEST:

Asia-Pacific:

Aishu: Her potato bonda with coconut chutney is not only visually appealing, but also delicious and on the money in terms of taste.

Europe:

Aghata: Her Spanish potato tortilla is ‘banging’ and beautifully cooked.

Africa:

Peter: His yaji-spiced chicken tenders and fries represent his family memories and beautifully seasoned with the perfect side sauces.

The Americas:

Tkaiya: Her Jamaican beef patty with BBQ sauce is filled with meat and delicious flavor.

All four of them are safe from elimination. The one who won the immunity pin and team safety is….Aishu! The entire Asia-Pacific team is SAFE!

WORST:

Europe:

Julia: Her crispy polenta fries are confusing, despite tasting good, has a bunch of mistakes.

The Americas:

Jake: His queso birra taco with filet mignon and tortillas is burned and overcooked.

Africa:

Nora: Her haddock and maakouda sandwich is overcooked, a complete mess and has a band aid in it!

More next week, stay tuned.