America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/2/2025

This is the third night of live shows on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Eleven acts will compete, one will get the Golden Buzzer via Simon Cowell tonight and then three more will move to the next round tomorrow night.

Terry Crews hosts, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Jacqueline and Wagner: They are acrobats who do a duet wearing roller skates. That is cool enough, but then they add aerial movements, ropes, hair swinging and even some sexy rumba moves. It has it all and it is incredible!

The judges love it and think they are sensational.

Austin Brown: He is a singer who was once in a band called Homefree, which won The Sing Off years ago. Tonight, Austin sings an original song and while it seems like he played it safe tonight, there is something so special about him that makes me sit up and pay attention.

Howie and Simon aren’t too impressed, but the ladies think he did a good job.

Maceo Harrison: He is a dancer who is a part of Savannah Bananas. The routine itself goes from outdoors to indoors, with him swinging on chandeliers, tumbling over people and adding different tricks as Sia’s Chandelier song plays in the background. It is actually quite entertaining and fun to watch.

The judges think he is brilliant, fun and unpredictable.

Benn Family Singers: They lost their homes in the wildfires earlier this year. Tonight, they sing Jason Mraz’s I Won’t Give Up and there is so much emotion and power in the song that I begin to cry. It is so incredibly moving.

The judges can feel the emotion, but Mel B thinks it could have been better.

Messoudi Brothers: They won Mel B’s Golden Buzzer during the auditions. The act has them stripped down and throwing knives, this time while they are lit and the guys are blindfolded. There are a few fumbles in the act as they try to perform and strip at the same time, but it is still a cool act to watch.

The judges think they stepped it up from the last time.

Micah Palace: He does a soccer themed act which has him and the audience chanting while he uses an ironing board to….well, I am not sure why it is there, but sure! He also shouts inspirational messages that Simon must love since he gives him his Golden Buzzer.

Mastermind: He is an AI magician who uses magic and technology to create true moments of connection. Tonight, he uses a deck of cards containing emojis and makes Simon pick one. He then takes Howie’s phone and the heart emoji shows up on it in rows, which is of course, the one Simon picked. Simon then must pick a row and number.

He then has the audience think of a person they haven’t heard from…leading to an audience member to be chosen….which is the row and number Simon chose.

She gets a call from a friend who is in an elevator….and everyone’s phone says the word elevator. Howie’s phone then spells love heart, which is the emoji name for the card Simon had.

The judges think it was amazing, with Howie thinking it was the best act of the night.

Girish and the Chronicles: They are a rock band from India who cover the song Unstoppable. It is quite good and interesting to watch….I am not sure what to expect from them, but I love this act!

The judges think they are spectacular, even though Mel B wasn’t a fan of the vocals.

Anna Saranina: She used to be a part of Deadly Games until her divorce. Now she is on her own to prove she is better than ever. Sofia liked her so much the last time that she gave her a Golden Buzzer.

The act consists of shooting arrows at her assistant, who is hanging upside down and at herself to pop a balloon on her chest….all while said arrows bounce off targets.

The judges love it!

Chris Turner: He is a rapper who uses ideas from fans to freestyle….which include mushy peas, Terry Crews’s role in White chicks, veggie cream cheese and more. Somehow, all these ideas are used!

The judges think it is amazing and beg America to vote.

Jessica Sanchez: She is returning to the show after 20 years and doing a stint on American Idol. At 8 months pregnant, she is doing this all for her baby. She takes on Ordinary by Alex Warren and WOW she does an amazing job. She has such charisma and such a wonderful voice that I will be shocked if she doesn’t make it through tomorrow night.

The judges think she is glowing and sounds better than ever.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!