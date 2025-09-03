Halston Synopsis and Trailer

Today the trailer for Halston was released. See below for the video and more information on the movie.

Synopsis: America’s first superstar designer, Halston rose to international fame in the 1970s, creating an empire and personifying the dramatic social and sexual revolution of the last century. Reaching beyond the glamour and glitz, acclaimed filmmaker Frédéric Tcheng reveals Halston’s profound impact on fashion, culture, and business.

HALSTON captures the epic sweep of the life and times of the legendary designer Roy Halston Frowick, the man who set women free with his unstructured designs and strove to “dress all of America.” Framing the story as an investigation featuring actress and writer Tavi Gevinson as a young archivist diving into the Halston company records, Tcheng expertly weaves rare archival footage and intimate interviews with Halston’s family, friends and collaborators including Jacqueline Kennedy, Liza Minelli, Andy Warhol and Iman. What results is a behind-the-headlines look into the thrilling struggle between Halston’s artistic legacy and the pressures of big business.

Written & Directed by: Frédéric Tcheng (“Dior & I”)

Featuring: Tavi Gevinson

Original Interviews with: Liza Minnelli , Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, Gino Balsamo, Karen Bjornson, Walter Bregman, Alva Chinn, Pat Cleveland, Bob Colacello, Fred Dennis, Carl Epstein, Tom Fallon, Don Friese, Lesley Frowick, R. Couri Hay, Sassy Johnson, Naeem Khan, Malcolm “Nick” Lewin, Michael Lichtenstein, Podie Lynch, Patricia Mears, Nancy North, Michael Pellegrino, John David Ridge, Faye Robson, Fred Rottman, Joel Smilow, Paul Wilmot, Jeffrey Wirsing, Peter Wise, Lisa Zay

Producers: Roland Ballester, Frédéric Tcheng, and Paul Dallas

Genre: Documentary

Run Time: 105 minutes