ABC Summer Schedule

Building on the previous success of the “Summer Fun & Games” brand, The ABC Television Network is expanding its slate of game shows to three nights, adding four new exciting series to the upcoming schedule. In addition to bringing back the iconic “Press Your Luck” and “Card Sharks” to TV, ABC will launch two new alternative shows – “Holey Moley,” an epic mini-golf competition featuring NBA superstar Stephen Curry as resident golf pro; and “Family Food Fight,” hosted by renowned restaurateur and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry. All of these shows are part of the summer premiere dates schedule announced today by the network.

On the scripted drama side, the new series “Reef Break,” starring Poppy Montgomery, will premiere Thursday, June 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). And don’t forget to make reservations for “Grand Hotel,” the glamorous and provocative new series from executive producer Eva Longoria, premiering Monday, June 17(10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT). Also as previously announced, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns Friday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT).

“We’re determined to make ABC the No. 1 destination for summer fun in every way,” said Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president. “We’re giving fans more of what they love by adding a third day of ‘Summer Fun & Games,’ continuing ‘The Bachelor’ franchise every week and debuting two new, bold dramas perfect for summer nights.”

Fans of “The Bachelor” franchise will have a date every Monday night this summer, starting with the previously announced “Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!,” airing Monday, May 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), and “The Bachelorette,” premiering the following week, Monday, May 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT). Once Hannah B.’s journey ends, another one begins on the beaches of Mexico when the highly anticipated “Bachelor in Paradise” debuts Monday, July 29 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT).

“Celebrity Family Feud,” “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “To Tell the Truth” return Sunday, June 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT); and “Match Game” returns, following the premieres of “Press Your Luck” and “Card Sharks” on Wednesday, June 12 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Other dates set for summer include a new season of ABC News’ “What Would You Do?” on Friday, May 10(9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and “The 2019 ESPYS” on Wednesday, July 10 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).

Beginning Tuesday, May 28, a two-hour block of fan-favorite episodes of ABC comedies will air (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), expanding to three hours starting Tuesday, June 4 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). A full schedule will be announced at a later date.

Following is a chronological listing of ABC’s summer premiere dates (all times Eastern):

MONDAY, MAY 6

8:00-10:01 p.m.​“Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!”

FRIDAY, MAY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m.​​“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

9:00-10:00 p.m.​“What Would You Do?”

MONDAY, MAY 13

8:00-10:01 p.m.​“The Bachelorette”

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

8:00-9:00 p.m.​“Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m.​“The $100,000 Pyramid”

10:00-11:00 p.m.​“To Tell the Truth”

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

8:00-9:00 p.m.​“Press Your Luck”

9:00-10:00 p.m.​“Card Sharks”

10:00-11:00 p.m.​“Match Game”

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:01-11:00 p.m.​“Grand Hotel”

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

8:00-9:00 p.m.​“Holey Moley”

9:00-10:00 p.m.​“Family Food Fight”

10:00-11:00 p.m.​“Reef Break”

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

8:00-11:00 p.m.​“The 2019 ESPYS”

MONDAY, JULY 29

8:00-10:01 p.m.​“Bachelor in Paradise”

THE $100,000 PYRAMID (Season 4 premiere)

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is a timeless word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner‘s circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. “Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. “The $100,000 Pyramid” is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Vin Rubino.

BACHELOR IN PARADISE (Season 6 premiere)

Breakout fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “Bachelor in Paradise” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.

BACHELORETTE REUNION: THE BIGGEST BACHELORETTE REUNION IN BACHELOR HISTORY EVER! (special)

In anticipation of Hannah Brown’s journey, viewers will celebrate 15 seasons of romance with Chris Harrison as he hits the road with Bachelor Nation super fans, revisiting some of the most memorable dates and unforgettable moments from “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor” history, leading to a Bachelorette reunion like no other with special surprises along the way.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever!” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner and Susan House are the executive producers.

THE BACHELORETTE (Season 15 premiere)

Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of – a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.

CARD SHARKS (series premiere)

“Card Sharks” is a suspenseful game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card! The road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. The player leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction and results are revealed with the flip of their seventh and final card.

Hosted by comedian and actor Joel McHale, “Card Sharks” is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John isshowrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Season 5 premiere)

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC’s popular “Sunday Fun & Games.” Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

“Celebrity Family Feud” is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.

THE 2019 ESPYS (live event)

“The 2019 ESPYS” will air live on Wednesday, July 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual show gathers top celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major sports achievements, reliving unforgettable moments and saluting the leading performers and performances. Inspiring human stories are showcased through three pillar awards – the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, the Jimmy V Perseverance Award and the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The ESPYS support ESPN’s ongoing commitment to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, launched by ESPN with the late Jim Valvano in 1993.

“The 2019 ESPYS” are executive produced by MaggieVision Productions.

FAMILY FOOD FIGHT (series premiere)

Hosted by Ayesha Curry, a renowned restaurateur, founder of Homemade and a New York Times best-selling cookbook author, “Family Food Fight” will feature family teams dishing out their best culinary skills. Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, “Family Food Fight” takes homestyle cooking to a new level as teams square off with their most prized family recipes. With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress a panel of culinary experts including host and judge, Curry, and world-renowned chefs, authors, restaurateurs and television personalities Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. Despite the many delectable dishes, only one family will claim the coveted title of America’s No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, “Family Food Fight” was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are serving as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton are serving as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.

GRAND HOTEL (series premiere)

Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel’s loyal staff round out a contemporary fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series.

The series stars Demián Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Sánchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli.

Brian Tanen is the writer and executive producer. Eva Longoria and Ben Spector (UnbeliEVAble) are executive producers, in addition to Bob Daily. Bill D’Elia is a director and an executive producer. Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés are executive producers of the series, as well as executive producers of the original Spanish version. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

HOLEY MOLEY (series premiere)

“Holey Moley,” a 10-episode mini-golf competition series, will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf – and physical – skills to the test and face off in never-before-seen challenges on a supersized miniature golf course.

“Holey Moley” is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. “Holey Moley” is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. (Season 6 premiere)

Last season, the team leaped forward in time to a dystopian future they soon realized must be prevented. While facing multiple timelines and new enemies from faraway planets, they found family, friends, teammates and the courage to pull off their biggest challenge yet. Their next challenge? Coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or Coulson.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Sarge, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television.

MATCH GAME (Season 4 return)

It’s time to roll out the shag carpet! “Match Game,” now in Season 4, returns for a summer run with Golden Globe® and Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin. Produced by Fremantle, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. “Match Game” is executive produced by Alec Baldwin, Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.

PRESS YOUR LUCK (series premiere)

“Press Your Luck” is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune.

Produced by Fremantle, “Press Your Luck” is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

REEF BREAK (series premiere)

“Reef Break” is a sexy, action-packed, one-hour drama, starring Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, a thief-turned-fixer for the governor of a stunning and seductive Pacific Island paradise. Impulsive, reckless, and irresistible, Cat’s less-than-perfect past gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals as she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high-octane adventures and island intrigue. The series is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.

TO TELL THE TRUTH (Season 4 premiere)

Hosted by “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson, “To Tell the Truth” is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring prominent pop-culture icons. Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the fun, offering her unique commentary, wit and banter.

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

“To Tell the Truth” is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO? (season premiere)

“What Would You Do?” with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record people’s real reactions to thought-provoking, actor-driven scenarios, inspired by some of the biggest stories making national headlines.

Ethan Nelson is the executive producer of “What Would You Do?” for Lincoln Square Productions.