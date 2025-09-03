What to Watch 4/16/19
Originally posted on April 16, 2019 @ 9:37 am
It’s Tuesday night and that means there are a ton of amazing shows to watch on TV. As always, here are our top picks.
ABC: As always, ABC brings the laughs with American Housewife, The Kids Are Alright and black-ish. End the night with the season one finale of The Rookie.
CBS: Enjoy some drama with NCIS,FBI and NCIS: New Orleans.
Fox: Continue to follow the journey of the top child chefs on Masterchef Junior, followed by Mental Samurai.
NBC: The Voice has the Cross Battle Round Results, followed by an all new episode of New Amsterdam.
The CW: Enjoy some superhero action with The Flash and some more drama with Roswell: New Mexico.
USA: It’s a night filled with fighting on WWE Smackdown! The night continues with Miz and Mrs and Growing Up Chrisley.
Bravo: It’s bridal showers, political debates and more drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
