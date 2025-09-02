Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Premiere Recap

-Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is hosted by Oliver and James Phelps, aka Fred and George Weasley. The show will have several teams baking different kinds of pastries based on the Harry Potter franchise. They must be two feet tall, have two tasting elements and a magical element.

-Lisa and Mitzi are the first team to join and decide their dessert should be based on Luna Lovegood’s journey to Hogwarts. It will include her shoes and her glasses as a magic element. It will include Mexican and white chocolate flavors, fondant and wafers.

-Kayla and Yohann are team two. Their dessert will be based on the first movie, which is Kayla’s favorite. It will have a chocolate wand, a Gryffindor scarf, invitations, a chocolate marshmallow cake and a popcorn snitch.

-Team three consists of Juan and Elizabeth. Their dessert is based on the patronus charm with a horsehead, chocolate slugs and almond cake lilies.

-Elizabeth and Kayla actually know each other from a previous competition.

-Lisa and Mitzi’s cake overflows and burns, so they must start over with no time to spare.

-Mitzi got sorted into pastry when she decided to work in the culinary business. Adorable!

-Michael and Conner and Hemu and Riccardo are next to join. They make the Mirror of Erised and Whomping Willow, respectively.

-The Whomping Willow is made of almond cake and chocolate.

-The Mirror of Erised has rose and fruit flavors.

-Before long, Lisa and Mitzi must present their dessert. Carla and Jozef are the judges that will determine if they get to the next round…aka a ticket on the Hogwarts Express.

-There is a secret message (you’re just as sane as I am) with Luna’s specs.

-Lisa and Mitzi hop aboard the Hogwarts Express.

Jamie and Jess enter the kitchen! They love the Weasleys, so they decide to recreate their home out of wafer paper and chocolate, complete with an interactive video.

-Kayla and Yohann present their dessert next. Jozef and Carla think it is creative and delicious, but a bit messy with too much going on. Therefore, they are going home.

-Kimberly and Ashley are the next team to join. Their dessert portrays the potion room made of chocolate, sugar and lemon curd.

-Juan and Elizabeth are the next to have their dessert judged. Carla and Jozef think it is beautiful, creative and delicious, so they go on the Hogwarts Express….with the judges hoping they packed enough socks.

-Zoe and Jordan are the penultimate team to join. They do a Hufflepuff house, complete with the badger made our of cake and lots of chocolate elements.

-The final team to join are Miko and Chris. They pay homage to the Slytherin house.

-Hemu and Riccardo and Michael and Conner are judged next. The judges give the pros and cons of each, and in the end it is Hemu and Riccardo going to the next round. Michael and Conner are going home.

-Jamie and Jess present their dessert next. The judges once again give the pros and cons, but in the end, they are sent home.

-Miko and Chris forget to turn on the oven, setting them behind.

-Kimberly and Ashley present their dessert. The judges enjoy the dessert so much that they send them aboard the Hogwarts Express.

-Zoe and Jordan present their dessert, which is creative and delicious.

-Miko and Chris’s Slytherin fountain is delicious and unique but has too much gelatin in it.

-The final two teams discover their fates. Zoe and Jordan move on, while Miko and Chris…..also jump aboard the Hogwarts Express!