Gone Preview for April 10

When a couple disappears from a camping trip in the Maine mountains, Kick (Leven Rambin) and Bishop (Danny Pino) must trek deep into the woods to hunt for clues. Meanwhile, Frank (Chris Noth) and Agent Kennedy (Tracie Thoms) realize this crime may be linked to a past, unsolved case. In “Don’t Go,” airing Wednesday, April 10 at 9/8c on WGN America , the team is up against a skilled and dangerous predator who won’t back down easily.

“Gone” is a 12-part limited series produced by NBCUniversal International Studios. Matt Lopez (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) serves as creator, writer and executive producer of the series, alongside executive producers JoAnn Alfano (“Resurrection,” “30 Rock”), NBCUniversal International Studios’ Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming, and Sara Colleton (“Dexter”), Kim Moses(“Reckless”) and Barry O’Brien (CSI: Miami). The series is based on the novel, One Kick, from best-selling author, Chelsea Cain.