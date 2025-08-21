Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 8/20/2025

Tonight is the final pressure test on Masterchef Dynamic Duos on Fox. The red team lost the last challenge, so they will need to cook for their lives if they want to stay in the competition.

The teams will have to cook egg yolk raviolo, which is one of Chef Joe Bastianich’s specialties, one of Chef Tiffany Derry’s seared scallop and sides entree and one of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s sticky toffee pudding desserts.

Chef Tiffany Derry demonstrates how to make her dish.

They have one hour to make the dish. Some steps have already been done to save time, but they will still need to work quickly to finish everything on time.

The cooking begins while the judges give commentary along the way.

Michelle struggles with her dessert by mixing up her ingredients. She and Zach begin working on the other dishes and feel more comfortable with those.

Julio and Rachel seem the most composed.

Michelle compares the challenge to giving birth.

Before long, time is up and the judges taste the dishes, giving the pros and cons for each teams’ efforts.

Joel and Adam and Rachel and Julio are in the bottom two, with Adam and Joel going home.