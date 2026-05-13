Big Brother 28 Premieres in July

BIG BROTHER returns with its most programming hours ever, kicking off with a special 90‑minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), the return of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a 90-minute Sunday episode on Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can continue to catch all the action on the BIG BROTHER live feeds.

Reaching a historic milestone as the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes, BIG BROTHER returns for its 28th season. The season ushers in a landmark summer as Houseguests enter the iconic BIG BROTHER house, with unexpected moments and a season packed with twists and turns. After its premiere, the series will air Wednesdays (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/delayed PT), followed by hour-long shows on Thursdays, featuring live evictions, and Sundays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT).

BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED returns with exclusive footage from inside the house, extended interviews, surprise guest appearances and behind-the-scenes access. For the first time ever, the series will feature a live studio audience, bringing fans directly into the action. Packed with new segments and returning fan favorites, the series breaks down gameplay, evaluates the competition and shares insider perspectives, starting Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT).