Queen Latifah Joins The Voice

‘THE VOICE’ ANNOUNCES GRAMMY AWARD WINNING MUSIC ICON QUEEN LATIFAH AS A COACH FOR SEASON 30

She Joins Country Superstar Riley Green, Also Making His Debut, Alongside Returning Fan-Favorites Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine

A Milestone Season 30 Set to Premiere this Fall on NBC and Next Day on Peacock

NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” returns this fall with a powerhouse coaching panel for a milestone season 30. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, both reclaiming their iconic red chairs, are joined by new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

Multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah, a Grammy-winning musician, Emmy and Golden Globe winning and Academy Award nominated actress and producer, record label president, National Medal of the Arts recipient, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, brings her deep industry experience and unique approach as an entertainer to the dynamic coaching lineup. This marks her debut season on “The Voice.”

A 4x CMA and 4x ACM Award winner, multi-platinum artist Riley Green taps into his signature sound and timeless approach as a songwriter to add a distinct edge to the competition. The country music chart-topper is familiar with the Voice stage, having previously performed in finale episodes for seasons 26 and 28.

Music heavyweights Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine deliver their veteran coaching expertise to a new group of artists looking to be the next voice champion. The four-time winning coaches return for back-to-back seasons, with original Voice coach Adam competing as the reigning champ.

In a nod to the franchise’s landmark 30th anniversary, this season will feature surprises along the way, with special appearances from former coaches and mentors, callbacks to memorable moments and more.

Season 29 of “The Voice” has reached over 25 million total viewers across platforms.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

ABOUT QUEEN LATIFAH

Queen Latifah is a Grammy award-winning musician, critically acclaimed television and Oscar-nominated film actress, producer, label president, author and entrepreneur. Latifah has had amazing success since her career began in Hollywood and became the first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination for her portrayal of “Mama Morton” in the feature musical CHICAGO. She also received an Emmy Award nomination, a Golden Globe win, and a SAG Award win for her role in the cable film LIFE SUPPORT. She received a National Medal of the Arts from the United States Government in 2024 and was a 2023 honoree at The 46th Kennedy Center Honors.

Making her big screen debut in Spike Lee’s 1991 film, JUNGLE FEVER, Latifah then starred in SET IT OFF and co-starred with Holly Hunter and Danny DeVito in the critically acclaimed LIVING OUT LOUD. From 1993-1998, Latifah starred in the network comedy “Living Single.” Following CHICAGO, she starred in and executive-produced the box office hit BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE. Her additional film credits include THE SECRRET LIFE OF BEES, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Dakota Fanning; Neil Meron and Craig Zadan’s HAIRSPRAY, MAD MONEY opposite Diane Keaton and Katie Holmes; JUST WRIGHT; JOYFUL NOISE; THE LAST HOLIDAY; and BEAUTY SHOP. She also starred in and executive-produced the cable movie adaptation of STEEL MAGNOLIAS. From 2013-2014, she was the host of “The Queen Latifah Show,” which she produced with partner Shakim Compere and Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and James Lassiter.

In May 2015, Latifah made her way back to the small screen, earning an Emmy Award nomination, Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in the cable film BESSIE, which she also produced.

In 2017, Latifah starred in the hit comedy GIRLS TRIP, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. She also starred in the 2016 faith-based movie MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, opposite Jennifer Garner, and reprised her role in ICE AGE: COLLISION COURSE. Latifah also starred in the FOX hit series “Star,” which had its series finale May 2019. Additionally, she took to the stage and small screen performing as the title character in the television musical THE WIZ LIVE!, alongside Uzo Aduba, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Common and David Alan Grier.

Latifah has earned seven Grammy Award nominations, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1994. In 2004, she was nominated for Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Go Head.” In 2005, she was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for “The Dana Owens Album,” and in 2008, she was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Trav’lin Light.”

Flavor Unit Entertainment, the production company owned and operated by Latifah and her parner Shakim Compere, was behind the hit feature comedies BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE, BEAUTY SHOP, and THE PERFECT HOLIDAY. Flavor Unit also produced the films THE COOKOUT, JUST WRIGHT, and END OF THE ROAD, as well as cable films BESSIE, and LIFE SUPPORT. Together, Latifah and Compere produced THE REAL MVP: THE WANDA PRATT STORY, “The Best Place to Be,” “Curvy Style with Timothy Snell,” “The Perfect Match” and “The Rap Game.” Additionally, Flavor Unit produced the one-hour special event “Dear Mama,” which premiered on Mother’s Day, and has been renewed as an annual special.

In November of 2019, Latifah was seen as Ursula in ABC’s live-action remake of THE LITTLE MERMAID. In April 2020, she starred in the Quibi drama, WHEN THE STREET LIGHTS GO ON, and executive produced Lifetime’s THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL which became the highest-rated original movie for Lifetime since 2016. She also headlined the Netflix sports drama HUSTLE opposite Adam Sandler along with starring and producing Ray Giarratana’s THE TIGER RISING.

Latifah most recently starred in and executive produced the CBS series reboot of “The Equalizer,” which quickly became TV’s #1 scripted series when it premiered in 2021 and ran five seasons through 2025. Next, Latifah will return as the voice of wooly mammoth “Ellie” in ICE AGE: BOILING POINT, the franchise’s 6th installment releasing on February 5th, 2027. She will also join NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” as a coach for their landmark 30th season alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Riley Green. “The Voice” will premiere in Fall 2026 on NBC and Peacock.

ABOUT RILEY GREEN

CMA and ACM Award winner Riley Green has been compelling Country music fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and, above all, celebrate where they are from since first releasing his self-titled EP in 2018. Songs like the No. 1 2X-PLATINUM hit “There Was This Girl,” the 3X-PLATINUM-certified “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Half Of Me,” have made Green synonymous with what Country music does best: delivering no-gimmick, relatable songs with a timeless feel that make listeners feel something.

An avid sports fan, outdoorsman, and former Jacksonville State University quarterback, Green continues to build on his momentum, earning multiple Academy of Country Music awards and previously being named a MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s New Faces of Country Music. Luke Combs joined Green on his PLATINUM No. 1 single “Different ’Round Here (feat. Luke Combs),” the title track of his 2019 debut album, which he re-recorded after seeing the powerful connection fans had with the song.

The singer-songwriter’s third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, produced by Dann Huff, arrived on his birthday, October 18, via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, delivering more of the signature sound fans have come to expect from the Jacksonville, Alabama native who still proudly calls his hometown home. Green later released Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe), adding six new tracks to the 18-song collection. On a continued hot streak, Green’s confidence shines throughout the project, with five solo-written tracks including standouts “Jesus Saves,” the 3X-PLATINUM “Worst Way,” and the title track, which reunites him with his “You Look Like You Love Me” duet partner. Green recently announced his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour, set to hit major cities and arenas nationwide. Additionally, Green made his acting debut on CBS’ new TV show, Marshals, a spinoff of the beloved Yellowstone series, where he plays Garrett, a former Navy SEAL. For more information, visit rileygreenmusic.com.