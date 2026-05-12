The Food That Built America Recap for Drive Thru Burger Revolution

This week’s episode of The Food That Built America is titled Drive -Thru Burger Revolution and focuses on the advent of drive-thrus and getting meals on the go.

Prior to this invention, drive ins were all the rage, albeit slow and not something that could be eaten and cooked quickly. It was instead like having restaurant service in one’s car.

Harry Snyder was a struggling entrepreneur looking to make more money. He could not get a loan, so he meets with Charles Nodden to tell him about his new idea…..opening a new burger joint….one that has a small menu, small wait time and will help feed people on the California highway.

Charles is skeptical and turns down the offer to work together. This sends Harry into a dark spot until he goes to fill up his car with gas…..and gets some snacks to go. It isn’t until it is brought out to his car that he comes up with the idea to have drive-thru service.

He presents this idea to Charles, and they decide to go for it to the tune of $5,000. In-N-Out Burger is then born.

Back in San Diego, Robert Peterson, owner of Oscar’s restaurant and drive-in, realizes that the idea isn’t all it was cracked up to be since people are getting cold food and sitting in the parking lot wasting time. He was not happy about this and decided to come up with something better.

When In-N-Out first began, it was quick service and run by Harry and his wife Esther. Everything was fresh, which sometimes delayed service. Customers weren’t happy, so he came up with something to make it work….coming up with the intercom system.

He used the military communication system as a model and after some trial and error, got it to work….at home. At the restaurant, it still had some glitches. Once they figured it out, it became a hit.

McDonald’s is still a drive up at this point with more comfort food. Once they saw the success of In-N-Out, they decide to rebrand and become a hamburger stand where people walk up, order and take their food….all with speedy service technology.

Robert decides to follow suit from both places….a simple menu and the intercom system. He takes the latter to the next level and gives a face to the voice…..inventing the clown and Jack in the Box.

Harry expands the business with five locations, training people to make the burgers the same each time. Charles wants to expand the business, which overwhelms Harry, who doesn’t want to sacrifice quality. The men split and now Harry needs a new plan.

Harry ends up with some problems due to the government, but a loophole allows them to not only get money, but also open new locations. He adds features such as a new logo, white uniforms, customization of food and secret menus. This makes the business a success.

Despite this, there are more burger joints popping up, meaning more competition.

Robert wants to add more stuff to his menu that people can eat while driving….coming out with the first drive-thru taco.

Ray Croc takes over McDonald’s and expands it nationwide. It would go on to have indoor seating, the iconic golden arches….but no drive-thru yet.

Robert meets with the people from Purina and sells Jack in the Box for millions. Jack Goodall would now be in charge, but not without some challenges. It isn’t until his secretary delivers donuts that he comes up with the idea to serve breakfast.

Not to be outdone, Wendy’s adopts the idea of using drive-thrus.

McDonald’s still doesn’t have a drive-thru until David Rich decided to make his own at the location he worked at….literally. Sales increased by 40% and McDonald’s finally had it’s drive-thru AND the dine in option. They also rolled out the Egg McMuffin.

McDonald’s is worth $130 BILLION.

Jack in the Box has a billion in sales and locations in 22 states.

In-N-Out has 427 locations, keeping true to its California legacy.