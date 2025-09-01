CBS Announces Winter 2025 Schedule

CBS today announced winter premiere dates for new and returning series on the 2024-25 primetime schedule, including new series HOLLYWOOD SQUARES and WATSON, fan favorites SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE, plus the return of THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT, RAID THE CAGE and NCIS: SYDNEY.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), hosted by Drew Carey, and RAID THE CAGE, hosted by Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), return to launch a night of games on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 .

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, starring award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore as the center square, and hosted by Nate Burleson (co-host of CBS MORNINGS and analyst for THE NFL TODAY), premieres Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 , (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The classic game show features two contestants playing tic-tac-toe with celebrity guests to win money and prizes. Celebrity guests will be announced at a later date. HOLLYWOOD SQUARES moves to Wednesdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) as part of CBS Game Night, beginning on Jan. 29 as original Thursday episodes of CBS scripted series return to the lineup beginning Jan. 30.

New episodes of CBS’ scripted series return to the schedule the last week in January, beginning Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 with the WATSON series premiere following the AFC Championship Game. WATSON will air in its regular time period beginning Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by THE EQUALIZER in its new time period at 10:00 PM, ET/PT. NCIS: SYDNEY returns for a second season on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and S.W.A.T. moves to 10:00 PM, ET/PT.

SURVIVOR, hosted by Jeff Probst, returns for season 48 with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season. The 37th season of THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, premieres with 90-minute episodes beginning Wednesday, March 5, 2025 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

The annual special SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS returns with everyone’s favorite commercial moments from past Super Bowl games on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Previously announced programming:

THE GOLDEN GLOBES

CBS presents the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, hosted by acclaimed Emmy®-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, to air live to both coasts, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 , (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. The January 2025 broadcast begins a five-year deal to broadcast the awards show on CBS.

THE GRAMMY AWARDS

CBS presents THE 67TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®, a live special celebrating music excellence. Music’s Biggest Night® will broadcast live Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT).

WATSON

WATSON, the new medical mystery series starring Morris Chestnut, will premiere after the AFC Championship Game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT)*. **(Start time is approximate after post-game coverage.) WATSON will begin airing in its regular time period Sunday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) followed by THE EQUALIZER in its new time period (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

BEYOND THE GATES

BEYOND THE GATES, a new daily daytime drama set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States,debuts on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 (2:00 PM, ET/1:00 PM, PT).

The following is the CBS winter schedule:

(**All times are ET/PT unless noted.) (Bold series titles denote premieres or sneak peeks.)

Wednesdays, Starting Jan. 8

8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT (New Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM RAID THE CAGE (Season Two Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM CBS Drama Encores

Thursdays, Starting Jan. 9

8:00-9:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (Series Premiere; Moves to Wednesdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT Starting Jan. 29)

9:00-9:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (Encores)

9:30-10:00 PM GHOSTS (Encores)

10:00-11:00 PM CBS Drama Encores

Sunday Jan. 26

6:30-10:00 PM, ET (approx.) AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET (approx.) WATSON (Series Premiere)

Mondays, Starting Jan. 27 – Original Episodes Return

8:00-8:30 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30-9:00 PM POPPA’S HOUSE

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: ORIGINS

Tuesdays, Starting Jan. 28 – Original Episodes Return

8:00-9:00 PM FBI

9:00-10:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10:00-11:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED

Wednesdays Starting Jan. 29 8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT 9:00-10:00 PM RAID THE CAGE 10:00-11:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (New Time Period Premiere) Thursdays, Starting Jan. 30 – Original Episodes Return 8:00-8:30 PM GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE 8:30-9:00 PM GHOSTS 9:00-10:00 PM MATLOCK 10:00-11:00 PM ELSBETH Fridays, Starting Jan. 31 – Original Episodes Return 8:00-9:00 PM NCIS: SYDNEY (Second Season Premiere) 9:00-10:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY 10:00-11:00 PM S.W.A.T. (New Time Period Premiere) Sunday, Feb. 2 7:00-8:00 PM, ET 60 MINUTES (Original) 8:00-11:30 PM, ET GRAMMY AWARDS Wednesday, Feb. 5 8:00-9:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT See also Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: The First 24 Hours 9:00-10:00 PM SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS 10:00-11:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES Sundays, Starting Feb. 16 – Original Episodes Return 7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES 8:00-9:00 PM TRACKER 9:00-10:00 PM WATSON (Episode Two, Regular Time Period Premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM THE EQUALIZER (New Time Period Premiere) Wednesday, Feb. 26 8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (Season 48 Premiere) 10:00-11:00 PM HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (Original) Wednesdays, Starting March 5 8:00-9:30 PM SURVIVOR 9:30-11:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (Season 37 Premiere)