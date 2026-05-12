ABC Announces Fall 2026 Schedule

On the heels of a successful 2025-2026 broadcast season where ABC dominated the multiplatform rankings among Adults 18-49, the network announced its fall 2026 primetime schedule today. For the first time in ABC history, the network has renewed their entire scripted lineup and, for the second year in a row, will increase their original scripted slate in midseason with the addition of new series “The Rookie: North.”

In the second full season where Nielsen reported on competitive cross-platform broadcast ratings, ABC tops the charts with four of the Top 5 programs, including “High Potential” (No. 1), “Dancing with the Stars” (No. 3), “The Rookie” (No. 4) and “Abbott Elementary” (No. 5). In fact, ABC claims 10 of the Top 20, with the addition of “Scrubs” (No. 6), “9-1-1” (No. 9), “Grey’s Anatomy” (No. 12), “9-1-1: Nashville” (No. 14), “Will Trent” (No. 16) and “Shifting Gears” (No. 17), more shows than any other broadcast network. Among Total Viewers, ABC claims four of the Top 10 programs including “High Potential” (No. 3), “Dancing with the Stars” (No. 5), “Will Trent” (No. 6) and “The Rookie” (No. 9). ABC also surged among younger viewers this season, with the network scoring the Top 3 programs among Adults 18-34, including “Dancing with the Stars” (No. 1), “The Rookie” (No. 2) and “High Potential” (No. 3).*

“We enter this fall season from a position of undeniable strength,” said President of Disney Television Group Craig Erwich. “Our focus has always been simple: Make the best shows on television and get them to audiences however they want to watch. That strategy continues to drive the success of ABC and Hulu — from legacy hits being embraced by new generations to breakout series becoming the next cultural touchstones. With a standout slate of comedies, dramas, unscripted and live programming, alongside marquee events like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the GRAMMYSⓇ and the OscarsⓇ in 2027, our content engine is firing on all cylinders.”

ABC will air ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” on most Monday nights, simulcast with ESPN. A detailed schedule will be announced later this week.

Fans will head back to the ballroom on Tuesdays as juggernaut “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 35th season, followed by the sophomore season of Scott Speedman-led drama “R.J. Decker.”

Wednesday nights kick off with a comedy block of this season’s No. 1 new comedy, “Scrubs,” and the award-winning, No. 1 comedy series “Abbott Elementary.”“Celebrity Jeopardy!” and a new season of “Shark Tank” round out the night.

Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Nashville”return to the action-packed Thursday night lineup alongside the longest-running medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White return to the wheel on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”Friday nights, followed by ABC News’ top-rated newsmagazine “20/20,” anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” leads Sunday nights followed by movies under “The Wonderful World of Disney” umbrella, kicking off with the world television premiere of “Inside Out 2.”

New seasons of previously announced returning series “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise,” “High Potential,” “Shifting Gears,” “The Rookie” and “Will Trent” will debut in 2027. Also joining the lineup in 2027 is the expansion of “The Rookie” universe with the new drama, “The Rookie: North.”Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later date, as well as additional midseason announcements.

All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

ABC’S 2026 FALL PRIMETIME SCHEDULE(all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

DAY TIME SERIES

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “R.J. Decker”

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Scrubs”

8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”

9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville”

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. College Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”

THE ROOKIE: NORTH

Expanding the universe, “The Rookie: North” introduces Alex Holland who believed his midlife wasn’t worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest where backup isn’t just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies and himself, that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight. The all-new series stars Jay Ellis, Janet Montgomery, Karen Fukuhara, Chris Sullivan, Froy Gutierrez, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson.

“The Rookie: North” is a spinoff of “The Rookie,” the long‑running hit series that was created by Alexi Hawley and recently renewed for a ninth season at ABC. Both series are produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television. Alexi Hawley will serve as executive producer and writer, with Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman also executive producing. Jay Ellis is a producer.

Follow “The Rookie: North” (#TheRookieNorth) on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, and TikTok.

Photos can be found here.

*Source: Cross Platform analysis of Nielsen Linear + SCR data based on 7 days of viewing from the linear air date and streaming FSD. Includes pre-premieres. Broadcast original series only. Excludes, sports, specials, news and repeats. Linear based on Nielsen’s Updated Big Data Plus Panel Sample (9/14/25-4/19/26).