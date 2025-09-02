What to Watch 4/10/19

Here is a look at some of our top TV picks for tonight!

CBS: Reality TV show fans can enjoy an all new episode of Survivor. The competition gets more intense with every passing week,so be sure to tune in!

USA: Sports fans can watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The night begins with the Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightening, followed by Dallas Stars vs Nashville Predators.

Fox: In the mood for some drama? Empire and Star are sure to deliver.

ABC: Want to laugh tonight? Check out The Goldbergs, Schooled and Modern Family….and then end the night with the sexy Whiskey Cavalier.

Other fun choices include the new Pretty Little Liars series on Freeform, Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo and Jane The Virgin on CW.

What are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comments.