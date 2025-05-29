Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 5/28/2025

It is night two of the Masterchef Dynamic Duos auditions on Fox. Several more couples will go head-to-head in order to win an apron and a spot in Chef Gordon Ramsey’s kitchen.

Darce and Courtney vs. Ryan Kate and Kayla: They are vet nurses and Masterchef Junior alums, respectively.

Darce and Courtney make a vegan Lomo saltado.

Ryan Kate and Kayla make a pan seared sea bass and lemon garlic spinach dish.

Winners: Ryan Kate and Kayla

Javi and Luis vs. Trey and Kevin: They are firefighters and best friends, respectively.

Trey and Kevin make a filet mignon with mashed potatoes, carrots and peppercorn sauce.

Javi and Luis make a chipotle turkey burger with Caesar salad.

Winners: Trey and Kevin

Milah and Lisa are glammas. Tonna and Cait are mother/daughter.

Rachel and Julio and Spencer and McKenna are married couples.

Spencer and McKenna make fried chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Rachel and Julio make a shrimp and polenta dish.

Tonna and Cait make a bison steak with green beans and white sweet potatoes.

Milah and Lisa make Carolina sea scallops.

Winners: Rachel and Julio and Tonna and Cait.

Ricky and Ashley vs. Adam and Joel: They are two pairs of siblings, the former being from New Jersey and the latter being from the South

Ricky and Ashley make fresh pasta with sauce and their take on the Christmas Eve Seven Fishes.

Adam and Joel make a stuffed chicken thigh and green beans that they proclaim to be ‘Thanksgiving on a plate.’

Winners: Ricky and Ashley

More next week, stay tuned.