Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 7/9/2025

Tonight’s episode of Masterchef Dynamic Duos on Fox is a continuation of last week’s episode. The Blue Team must all cook in a pressure test for a chance to stay in the competition.

Timothy apologizes for his role, while Ryan Kate admits she was sick and it threw off her focus.

Chef Tiffany Derry asks if they even tasted the food since it was so bad.

The pressure test is also a mystery box challenge. Each box contains a mallet, which they use to break the boxes, made of chocolate. They will this and stuff from the pantry to make a decadent chocolate dessert.

Tonna and Cait make a chocolate buttermilk cake with raspberry and chocolate ganache. This is the special recipe Tonna made Cait on her 8th birthday, shortly after Cait’s biological mom died. Tonna wanted to make something special for Cait and it has become a special part of their lives.

Timothy and Athena struggle with their mousse for their molten lava cake.

Ryan Kate and Kayla are making a chocolate cardamom cake with mousse.

Courtney and Darce are making cannoli with vegan and non-vegan elements, which worries the judges.

Kayla and Ryan Kate struggle with the ganache for their cake.

Javier and Azu make a roulade, which Chef Gordon Ramsay gives them advice on. They roll it and look like they are channeling Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in Ghost.

Before long, time is up and it is time to taste test the dishes.

Ryan Kate and Kayla: Their chocolate cardamom cake with mousse and raspberry sauce is well-made and restaurant quality.

Azu and Javier: Their chocolate roulade is stunning, but the sauce that is on the side doesn’t seem to fit with the dish. It also has too much ganache.

Timothy and Athena: Their chocolate lava is missing the lava flowing out of it, although the cake tastes good. The side of mousse is also a mess.

Tonna and Cait: Their chocolate buttermilk cake with whipped cream, ganache and raspberry sauce is the dessert of the day and something Chef Joe Bastianich wants in his restaurant.

Courtney and Darce: Their cannoli with raspberry sauce is over fried and has a weird taste.

Darce and Courtney and Timothy and Athena are in the bottom two, with Darce and Courtney going home.

More next week, stay tuned.