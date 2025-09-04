Big Brother 27 Recap for 9/3/2025

Tonight is another POV night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, HOH Keanu put Mickey, Morgan and Vince on the block.

Rachel is happy she is safe this week, while Mickey is upset. Vince, although upset, understands why he is on the block and thinks that he deserves if for not putting Rachel on the block.

Rachel thanks Keanu for keeping her safe. He tells her that he had to do what he had to do since his friends keep going home. He wants Morgan to go home so Vince can remove his head from his rear.

Rachel still isn’t sure she can trust Keanu, but says he is taking baby steps to get into her good graces again.

Kelley is indifferent about the nominees and is glad she, Lauren and Ava are safe.

Keanu hugs Vince and they have a man-to-man chat about what is happening. Vince seems to understand Keanu’s actions. Keanu for his part, doesn’t want Vince to go home, he just wants him to learn a lesson.

Ava and Ashley do a happy dance because they are safe.

Keanu explains to Mickey why she is on the block. She is still upset and talks to Will and Ashley about this later.

After talking to Vince, Morgan realizes that she could be the target. She goes to talk to Keanu in hopes of changing his mind about targeting her….and maybe focus on someone else. However, he still wants her gone!

Rachel works out and shows off her BB Burn routine.

Kelley talks to Vince about his plans due to being afraid of being backdoored.

Lauren plans on finding a way to keep Vince….and herself….safe.

Morgan comforts Vince as he sleeps….which Ava walks in on….and is left confused. Will also thinks this is weird.

POV time! Lauren and Kelley will join Keanu, Morgan, Mickey and Vince in the comp, upsetting Rachel, who wanted to be chosen.

There is a lot of talk about what to do with the veto.

Rachel brings Keanu a muffin in order to sweet talk him into not backdooring her or Ashley.

Angela is back to host the POV comp, complete with the charcuterie board. They will have to stack 35 pieces in the fastest amount of time in order to win.

Morgan wins!

Rachel cooks for Keanu and talks to him about what he should do in terms of backdooring someone. He will take her ideas into consideration, but in the end, do what is best for him.

Ashley also talks to Keanu and worries that she will be put on the block. If this happens, she and Rachel will go after him….and she makes sure he knows this.

Keanu and Vince want Morgan to use her POV on Vince to save him. Keanu floats the idea to Morgan about Lauren going on the block to keep her and Vince safe. Morgan says she will think about it and goes to talk to Vince. Keanu thinks this is all wild.

After talking to Vince, Morgan wonders if she should risk it all. She talks to Keanu and Rachel about this and is unsure if she should trust Keanu. She thinks she should use the veto on herself, which Vince thinks she should do as well.

Rachel wants Ashley safe, making Keanu wonder if he will be a target if she is put on the block.

Morgan uses the power on herself and Ashley is put on the block. Ashley is not a happy bunny and tells Keanu off. He tries to talk over her, but she and Rachel shut him down.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.