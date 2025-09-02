What to Watch 4/11/19

It’s Thursday night, or TGIT if you’re an ABC drama fan. There is something for everyone on TV tonight. Here is a list of some of our recommendations.

ABC: TGIT! Tune into an all night drama fest with Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and For The People.

NBC: If laughing is your thing, then make sure to watch Superstore, AP Bio, Brooklyn 99 and Abby’s.

CBS: Tune into the season finale of Fam to see Nick and Clem finally tie the night and officially become ‘fam!’

USA: The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with the Hurricanes vs. the Capitals.

Fox: The Orville continues its incredible season with an all new episode.

MTV: Jersey Shore alums Dj Pauly D and Vinny find love in their new dating series Double Shot of Love.

What are you watching tonight? Let us know in the comments.