Breaking: Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Reported Missing

Update: As per TMZ , Sheriff Chris Nanos said investigators found what he described as disturbing or concerning conditions at the home, prompting homicide detectives to assist.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to ABC News, the 84-year old was reported missing Sunday afternoon. Foul play had not been ruled out.

As per ABC: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced during a news conference on Sunday that Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Nancy is not known to have any cognitive issues, but is considered to be a vulnerable adult with some physical ailments.

This is a developing story…