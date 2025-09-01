American Idol’s Top 14 Revealed

Here are the top 14 of ABC’s American Idol. Also, best wishes to Ryan Seacrest who called in sick for the first time in the show’s history. Congratulations to Bobby Bones on taking over hosting duties for the night.

Last night’s top 7: Laci Kaye Booth, Ashley Hess, Walker Burroughs, Madison Vandenburg, Uche, Riley Thompson and Laine Hardy.

Tonight’s Top 7: Evelyn Cormier, Dimitrius Graham, Jeremiah Lloyd Haron, Alyssa Raghu, Wade Cota, Eddie Island and Alejandro Aranda.

