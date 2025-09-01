Amazing Race Cast Announcement

The Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE returns with the first reality showdown among some of the most memorable and competitive players from THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR and BIG BROTHER, now premiering on a new date and time, Wednesday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The 11 teams will compete on the 25,000+ mile journey around the world to be crowned winners of the $1 million prize. Phil Keoghan returns to host.

Racers, Castaways and Houseguests will not only compete for the cash prize but for bragging rights for their respective shows. Will the former Racers’ travel experience be the most helpful? Will the former Survivors’ outwit, outplay and outlast the competition? Or, will the Big Brother players’ abilities to adapt and expect the unexpected make the difference?

This premiere date for THE AMAZING RACE replaces the previously announced date of Wednesday, May, 22. Effective Saturday, May 4, MILLION DOLLAR MILE moves to Saturdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), with RANSOM moving to 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT. A rebroadcast of NCIS will air Wednesday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Art Velez (49) and John James “JJ” Carrell (49)

Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 20

Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40)

Life Partners from Austin, Texas

Previous season: The Amazing Race 5

Colin Instagram: @colinguinn

Christie Instagram: @christiewoods1

Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23)

Friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 29

Floyd Twitter and Instagram: @FloydJP3

Becca Instagram: @becca_beatbox and @teamfun_tar

Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30)

Cousins from Pasadena, Calif. and Houston, Texas

Previous seasons: The Amazing Race 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars

Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (33)

Friends from Los Angeles and San Francisco

Previous season: The Amazing Race 28

Tyler Instagram and Twitter: @tyleroakley

Korey Instagram and Twitter: @koreykuhl

Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44)

Friends from Moore, Okla. and Dedham, Mass.

Previous season: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Bret Instagram and Twitter: @bretlabelle

Chris Instagram: @chammons81

Chris Twitter: @hamm0481

Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35)

Friends from Denver, Colo. and New York

Previous seasons: Survivor: Gabon and Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza)

Corinne Instagram and Twitter: @corinsanity

Eliza Instagram and Twitter: @eorlins

Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham

Married from Indianapolis, Ind.

Previous seasons: Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Rupert); Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Laura)

Rupert Twitter: @RupertsKids

Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30)

Friends from Lakeville, Minn. and Tulsa, Okla.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14 (Janelle); Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 (Britney)

Janelle Instagram and Twitter: @JanellePierzina

Britney Instagram and Twitter: @Britney_haynes

Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32)

Sisters from Van Nuys, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev.

Previous Seasons: Big Brother 12, winner Big Brother 13, The Amazing Race 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); Big Brother 15 (Elissa)

Rachel Instagram: @rachelereillyvillegas

Elissa Instagram: @ELISSERCISE

Elissa Twitter: @ELISSAREILLYS

Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28)

Dating from Ubly, Mich.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor)

Nicole Instagram: @coconuts_

Nicole Twitter: @nicole_franzel

Victor Instagram: @elfitvic

Victor Twitter: @cococalientepod

THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each Team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each Team competes in a series of challenges — some mental and some physical — and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri and Mark Vertullo are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.