Amazing Race Cast Announcement

The Emmy Award-winning THE AMAZING RACE returns with the first reality showdown among some of the most memorable and competitive players from THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR and BIG BROTHER, now premiering on a new date and time, Wednesday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The 11 teams will compete on the 25,000+ mile journey around the world to be crowned winners of the $1 million prize. Phil Keoghan returns to host.
Racers, Castaways and Houseguests will not only compete for the cash prize but for bragging rights for their respective shows. Will the former Racers’ travel experience be the most helpful? Will the former Survivors’ outwit, outplay and outlast the competition? Or, will the Big Brother players’ abilities to adapt and expect the unexpected make the difference?
Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:
Art Velez (49) and John James “JJ” Carrell (49)
Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif.
Previous season: The Amazing Race 20
Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40)
Life Partners from Austin, Texas
Previous season: The Amazing Race 5
Colin Instagram: @colinguinn
Christie Instagram: @christiewoods1
Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23)
Friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Previous season: The Amazing Race 29
Floyd Twitter and Instagram: @FloydJP3
Becca Instagram: @becca_beatbox and @teamfun_tar
Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30)
Cousins from Pasadena, Calif. and Houston, Texas
Previous seasons: The Amazing Race 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars
Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (33)
Friends from Los Angeles and San Francisco
Previous season: The Amazing Race 28
Tyler Instagram and Twitter: @tyleroakley
Korey Instagram and Twitter: @koreykuhl
Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44)
Friends from Moore, Okla. and Dedham, Mass.
Previous season: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X
Bret Instagram and Twitter: @bretlabelle
Chris Instagram: @chammons81
Chris Twitter: @hamm0481
Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35)
Friends from Denver, Colo. and New York
Previous seasons: Survivor: Gabon and Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza)
Corinne Instagram and Twitter: @corinsanity
Eliza Instagram and Twitter: @eorlins
Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham
Married from Indianapolis, Ind.
Previous seasons: Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Rupert); Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Laura)
Rupert Twitter: @RupertsKids
Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30)
Friends from Lakeville, Minn. and Tulsa, Okla.
Previous seasons: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14 (Janelle); Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 (Britney)
Janelle Instagram and Twitter: @JanellePierzina
Britney Instagram and Twitter: @Britney_haynes
Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32)
Sisters from Van Nuys, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev.
Previous Seasons: Big Brother 12, winner Big Brother 13, The Amazing Race 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); Big Brother 15 (Elissa)
Rachel Instagram: @rachelereillyvillegas
Elissa Instagram: @ELISSERCISE
Elissa Twitter: @ELISSAREILLYS
Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28)
Dating from Ubly, Mich.
Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor)
Nicole Instagram: @coconuts_
Nicole Twitter: @nicole_franzel
Victor Instagram: @elfitvic
Victor Twitter: @cococalientepod
THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each Team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each Team competes in a series of challenges — some mental and some physical — and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.
Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri and Mark Vertullo are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. THE AMAZING RACE was created by Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri.