America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/3/2025

It is the third results show for this season’s America’s Got Talent on NBC. Three more acts will move to the next round. Last night, we saw Micah Palace get the Golden Buzzer via Simon Cowell.

Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell judge.

Lindsey Stirling performs as we recap the show from last night. She also gives the acts some words of wisdom.

Results!

Chris Turner vs. Maceo Harrison: Chris moves on, Maceo is eliminated.

Jacqueline and Wagner vs. Anna Saranina: Jacqueline and Wagner move on, Anna goes home.

Benn Family Band vs. Jessica Sanchez. Jessica is in the next round, Benn Family Band is eliminated.

Mastermind vs. Austin Brown: Mastermind moves on, Austin goes home.

Massoudi Brothers vs. Girish and the Chronicles: Massoudi Brothers are in the next round, while Girish and the Chronicles go home.

The Clairvoyants perform and also announce that they had a baby last year!

The top three is revealed: Jessica, Chris and Mastermind are in the next round!

More next week, stay tuned!