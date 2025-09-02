Lego Masters Jr Recap for 9/1/2025

It is Harry Potter week on Fox’s Lego Masters Jr! Everyone is so excited, especially Alison Sweeney, who is jumping up and down.

Kelly Osbourne hosts, while Brickmasters Amy and Boone judge. Joining Alison Sweeney as celebrity mentors are Ravi Patel, Andy Richter and Jordin Sparks.

Their build must consist of movement, lights and lots of magic. Each team is assigned a house via a sorting hat.

Will, Crosby and Andy are building for Ravenclaw.

Ajay, Zak and Alison are building for Gryffindor. Alison is thrilled!

Stella, Chelle and Jordin are building for Slytherin.

Vincent, Hudson and Ravi are building for Hufflepuff.

They have six hours to build.

Alison, Ajay and Zak decide to add themselves into the common room with Ron, Harry and Hermione, with a shaking staircase and ghosts. The boys keep fighting, which upsets Alison, but she tries to make things better.

Once Ajay sees the way Zak builds the wallpaper, all is well with them and they make up.

Ravi, Vincent and Hudson’s build has the badger come to life and casting spells with a moving fireplace leading to a room with snacks.

Andy, Will and Crosby make an uncommon common room with a raven and pixies taking over while they save the day….all with books flying around and them waving wands.

Kelly puts on an invisibility cloak.

Jordin, Chelle and Stella do a Quidditch match for their build….with snakes invading. They run into issues with the power functions, so they may need to pivot.

Andy and his team do impressions of Harry Potter teams.

Amy drinks Polyjuice potion and turns into Boone.

Everyone panics during the halfway point since there is so much left to do.

The judges and Kelly give commentary over each build and talk to each team, offering advice.

Vinny goes around to check out all the builds and offer encouragement.

Before long, time is up and the judges and Kelly look at each build. They give the pros and cons of each one as they still give the teams encouragement.

The top two teams are Ajay, Zak and Alison and Will, Crosby and Andy, with Ajay, Zak and Alison winning! Both teams are safe!

Stella, Chelle and Jordan and Vincent, Hudson and Ravi are in the bottom two, with Vincent, Hudson and Ravi going home. Everyone tells them how great they are, especially Vincent, who is in tears. The kids win lifetime tickets to Legoland!

Ravi thanks them for giving him some of the best memories.

Finale next week, stay tuned!