Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap 9/3/2025

Tonight is the semifinals for Fox’s Masterchef Dynamic Duos! Four couples remain and will compete in the tag team challenge…..while also keeping up with Chef Gordon Ramsay.

The dish will be a buckwheat crusted duck breast with sauce and sides.

The cooking begins, starting with the duck breast. Those who are cooking are being guided by their partners, especially Aivan and Tina.

Switch! The other team members take over to make the sides.

Jesse and Jessica fight while they cook.

Switch again! There is a lot of tension between the teams as they try and take over.

Michelle and Zach drop things, causing tension between them and for them to be short on ingredients.

All the while, Chef Tiffany Derry and Chef Joe Bastianich are giving commentary.

Before long, time is up, and it is time for the dishes to be judged. The judges give the pros and cons of each before deciding where each team stands.

Rachel and Julio win the challenge and are in the finale!

Jessica and Jesse are safe!

Aivan and Tina and Michelle and Zach are in the bottom two, with Michelle and Zach going home!

Finale next week, stay tuned!