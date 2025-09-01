St. Denis Medical Takes on Social Media

NBC’s New Hit Comedy “St. Denis Medical” Boosts Fan Engagement by Dropping First Episode on TikTok and YouTube Today

Fresh off its successful network launch, NBC’s breakout comedy hit “St. Denis Medical” is dropping its first episode on TikTok and YouTube today, Nov. 15.

Building on the series’ rave reviews and tremendous momentum that saw 87 million video views leading up to premiere night, NBC is expanding the show’s reach by gifting viewers the first episode for free on both platforms through Dec. 1.

Since launch, “St. Denis Medical” has been greeted with critical acclaim – the Los Angeles Times says, “the cast is impeccable,” and Variety calls it “another winning workplace comedy from the “Superstore” team.”

Viewers can catch up on episodes 1 and 2 streaming now on Peacock, and can tune into episode 3 on Tuesday, November 19 at 8 p.m.on NBC. “St. Denis Medical” airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and streams next-day on Peacock.

To honor real-life healthcare heroes, Peacock is also offering a discounted Peacock Premiumsubscription to medical professionals and first responders for $1/month for 12 months.

ABOUT “ST. DENIS MEDICAL”

A mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi star. The series is executive produced and written by Eric Ledgin (showrunner) and Justin Spitzer. Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer (pilot director), Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce. “St. Denis Medical” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Spitzer Holding Company.