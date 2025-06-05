Masterchef Dynamic Duos Recap for 6/4/2025

It is the first night of competition on Masterchefs: Dynamic Duos on Fox. Eight couples are competing, but they are being judged individually, so only one person will go home.

The eliminated couples are back! Four of them will be added to the competition in one last cookoff. The four with the best dishes will stay, while the other four will go home.

The ones already competing will not be cooking tonight.

Each couple will have to make three identical dishes for Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Joe Bastianich and Chef Tiffany Derry.

The teams get hard at work making their dishes as the judges watch and give commentary.

This is going so quickly it is hard to keep up! The cousins try to make rice again but forget salt.

The firefighters vow to dish better and play nicer.

The glammas struggle with their sauce but get it working again.

Darce and Courtney: Their British fish and chips, vegan style with a banana blossom. It is delicious and well-seasoned.

Shanda and Asa: Their sesame ahi tuna dish with salad and rice is a lean, mean, clean eating machine. However, it could have used a marinade.

Milah and Lisa: Their herb crusted lamb and veggies with demi glaze has a broken sauce. However, the rest of the dish is delicious.

Javi and Luis: Their Cubian picadillo is simple, charming and rustic, but the beef needed more flavor.

Azu and Javier: Their chiles en Nogada is delicious, weird and wonderful.

Adam and Joel: Their shrimp and grits is delicious, especially the rainbow chard and intriguing sauce.

Jessica and Jesse: Their lamb lollipops and sides is beautifully cooked, but it is missing something according to Chef Tiffany.

Spencer and McKenna: Their NY Strip steak with potatoes and spinach is well-cooked, but the potatoes need more flavor as per Chef Gordon Ramsay.

Teams moving on:

Azu and Javier

Adam and Joel

Darce and Courtney

Jessica and Jesse

More next week, stay tuned.