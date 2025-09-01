TV News

What To Watch 4/8/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 8, 2019 @ 11:21 am

Wondering what to watch tonight? We have the answer! Whether you are a sports fan or a reality TV junkie, there is something for everyone to watch.

Here are some of my top picks:

ABC is airing American Idol. The second half of the top twenty will perform with their celebrity partners.

The CW will air a brand new episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. This episode takes us to 1973 and promises to be action packed…as per usual.

NBC continues the Battle  Rounds on The Voice. Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks and Dunn and Khalid will be on hand to work with the singers.

WWE Raw is back for the first post Wrestlemania show. It will take place in Brooklyn, NY with the usual suspects up against each other. The episode will air on USA Network.

Tonight is also the final night of March Madness on CBS. It will be a battle between Texas Tech and Virginia  for the win and championship.

Want to watch something else? Go to https://www.tvguide.com/new-tonight/!

 

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. What to Watch on TV 4/7/19
  2. What to Watch 4/11/19
  3. What to Watch 4/12/19
  4. Tune In Alert: SuperHole IV
See also  NBC Summer 2024 Schedule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Martins ad network.