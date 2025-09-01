Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 11/14/2024

-The blue team is on a high after finishing their best service to date, while the red team is upset over the whole Ann Marie debacle.

-Anthony shares his story about battling cancer and how he was told he might not ever cook again. He is determined to fight and keep on going.

-First cooking challenge. Two chefs from each team will guess ingredients, which will determine what they will use to cook with their proteins.

-Amanda’s chicken burns, so everyone tells her to say it’s blackened chicken.

-Lulu uses her potatoes to make gnocchi.

-Anne Marie struggles with her riced cauliflower.

-Before long, time is up and Chef Gordon Ramsay must judge the dishes. Since there are six blue team members, Egypt’s dish will not be judged.

-After giving the pros and cons of each dish, the red team wins a dinner and a night in a smash room. The blue team will be on compost duty.

-Kyle is having a blast with compost duty–or at least lightening the mood–which annoys Brandon.

-Whit feeling her grandma’s spirit during dinner is so heartwarming.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay calls everyone to the kitchen to tell them that the kitchen is closed for dinner service. However, five of them will be cooking for their lives in order to stay in the competition.

-Anthony, Amanda, Lulu, Ann Marie and Brandon will all be cooking for their lives since they didn’t get a point in the previous challenge.

-Everyone else is safe, including Egypt, who would have gotten a point had his dish been judged.

-The five cooking will need to make a lobster dish.

-Everyone is in a huge rush to cook and filled with massive anxiety. Ann Marie falls massively behind and may not even finish.

-It is a quick challenge, and before long, Chef Gordon Ramsay judges the dishes, giving the pros and cons of each.

-Brandon is SAFE!!!!

-Poor Anthony left a fin bone in his lobster dish.

-Lulu is SAFE!!!!

-Amanda is SAFE!!!!

-Ann Marie is SAFE!!!!

-Anthony is eliminated. Chef Gordon Ramsay lets him keep his jacket and makes him promise to continue his career.

-More next week, stay tuned.