Jake Paul Wins Fight Against Mike Tyson

A winner is announced in what has become the fight of the century! Last night, millions of people tuned in to seek Jake Paul and Mike Tyson battle in the boxing rings. After eight rounds, Jake was announced the winner in a unanimous decision.

“First and foremost, Mike Tyson … it’s such an honor. Let’s give it up for Mike, he’s a legend. He’s the greatest to ever do it. He’s the GOAT. I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him,” Jake said after the fight.

Check out some of rhe highlights below, courtesy of Netflix:

https://youtu.be/_88Mya6YiOg?si=Gjg6jveiPYlWhDe2