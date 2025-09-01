Masterchef Announces Celebrity Cookoff Contestants

Today Fox announced the celebrities competing on the Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown. See below for details.

It’s a family affair when stars cook for a cause on the all-new MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY FAMILY SHOWDOWN, airing in a two-night special, Wednesday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), on FOX. Multi-Michelin star Chef Gordon Ramsay, award-winning chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich invite celebrities and their family members into the MASTERCHEF kitchen, where they’ll show off their culinary skills in exciting challenges for charity.

The two-night special features four unique challenges, putting each celebrity duo through a culinary test – with more than bragging rights at stake – the winners earn donations to the charities of their choice. Additionally, the contestants will face their challenges with a sous chef by their sides, whether it be one of their own children or another member of their family.

Here are the MASTERCHEF match-ups:

Tori Spelling and her Daughter, Stella, vs. Jennie Garth and her Daughter, Fiona

In a home fridge swap challenge, these two “Beverly Hills, 90210” stars will battle it out with help from their young daughters to create a dish using ingredients found in each of their assigned refrigerators. Tori Spelling (@Tori_Spelling) and her ten-year-old daughter, Stella, are playing for Girls Inc., and Jennie Garth (@jenniegarth), and her 12-year-old daughter, Fiona, battle it out for Feeding America.

Johnny Weir and his Brother, Boz, vs. Tara Lipinsky and her Husband, Todd

This Olympic figure skating broadcast team will go head-to-head in a fish dish showdown! Two-time figure skating Olympian Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) cooks with his brother, Boz, for Alzout, while his fellow commentator and Olympic Gold Medalist, Tara Lipinsky (@TaraLipinsky), partners up with her husband, Todd, to compete for the Boys & Girls Club.

Lisa Vanderpump and her Daughter, Pandora, vs. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and JWoww

In a reality TV Blind Taste Test, four epic personalities duke it out to replicate one of Joe Bastianich’s dishes from taste alone. The reality television personality stars Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump), and her daughter, Pandora, compete for their very own Vanderpump Dogs, while “Jersey Shore’s” Snooki (@snooki) cooks with her co-star, JWoww (@JENNIWOWW), for Kulture City.

5x Heavyweight Champion of the World Evander Holyfield and his Daughter, Ebonne, vs. Multi-World Title-Winning Boxer Oscar De La Hoya and his Daughter, Atiana

From the ring to the kitchen, two boxing legends come out swinging in a Keeping up with Gordon Match, as they will be tasked to replicate his dish. Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) brings his daughter to the challenge, 28-year-old Ebonne, to fight for the Holyfield Foundation. Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) will vie for the title with his 19-year-old daughter, Atiana, for the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.