What to Watch 4/12/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 12, 2019 @ 1:46 pm

Wondering what to watch on this Friday night? Here are some of our top picks.

ABC: Get some laughs with Fresh Off The Boat and Speechless.

CBS: Tune into some fun with all new episodes of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-O, followed by Blue Bloods.

NBC: Enjoy some drama with Blindspot, followed by The Blacklist.

Fox: Need more drama? Tune into their freshman show Proven Innocent.

What do you plan to watch tonight? Let us know in the comments!

