What to Watch 4/12/19
Originally posted on April 12, 2019 @ 1:46 pm
Wondering what to watch on this Friday night? Here are some of our top picks.
ABC: Get some laughs with Fresh Off The Boat and Speechless.
CBS: Tune into some fun with all new episodes of MacGyver and Hawaii Five-O, followed by Blue Bloods.
NBC: Enjoy some drama with Blindspot, followed by The Blacklist.
Fox: Need more drama? Tune into their freshman show Proven Innocent.
What do you plan to watch tonight? Let us know in the comments!
