Five Fun Facts About Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo

Paige DeSorbo is on her way to becoming the next big star to watch. The Italian beauty, who got her start on social media sharing her opinions on celebrity stories, can now be seen on Bravo’s Summer House. The show follows a group of friends living as roommates in the Hamptons. Since they are living in close quarters, anything can happen!

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the Italian beauty talked about her time on the show,her life goals and shared a very interesting fun fact! Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. Paige got discovered thanks to posting stories on her Instagram page. She would post fun, celebrity stories and eventually caught the attention of some people in the business. This led to her eventually getting on Summer House and launching what is going to be an incredible journalism career.

2. When she was cast on the Bravo hit, she was happily surprised to discover that she actually knew some of her fellow cast mates. She bonded with most of the others, especially Hannah (whom she already know), early on during filming. This made being on the show a bit easier, but that is not to say there were not some challenges and drama! She admitted that one of the hardest things about being on the show was having to deal with fighting with cast mates on camera. She said it was a bit awkward to deal with, but overall she enjoyed the experience.

3. Paige is also a journalist. She writes for the site Betches and has her own blog, which focuses on fashion on a budget. She is also an up and coming social media personality. She often shares fashion tips and the like on Instagram and has dreams of being the next Kelly Ripa…..or at least have the chance to work with her! As of right now, she is building her empire, one inspirational step at a time.

4. She is a huge fan of different TV shows. She of course loves Bravo shows, especially the Real Housewives franchise. She says that her favorite is Erika Jayne, who has been on the Beverly Hills version of the show for the past three seasons. She also loves the former Fox series New Girl, which she likes to watch before she goes to sleep.

5. Fans would be surprised to know that Paige’s pet peeve is when people don’t want to look at the dessert menu when out to dinner. We agreed that dessert is an important part of a meal and a nice way to top off a dinner out.

