ABC Pulls The Bachelorette Due to Abuse Allegations Against Taylor Frankie Paul

UPDATE 3: Statement from Dakota as per Us Weekly: “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation. “I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”

UPDATE 2: As per TMZ: Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has released the following statement: … “We have received the police report for the new allegations, and it is our understanding the case is being screened by the Draper City prosecutor. We requested the police report so our prosecutors could evaluate how those new allegations may affect the case for which the defendant is currently on probation.”

UPDATE 1: People released the following statement from Taylor’s spokesperson:

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

The upcoming season of The Bachelorette on ABC has been pulled from the schedule, TVGrapevine has learned.

Taylor Frankie Paul, who is known for starring in the hit Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was set to be the leading lady, with twenty-two suitors vying for her love.

However, several abuse allegations have come to light in the past several days, including video footage of her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, causing ABC to cancel the season.

Out of respect for the children involved with the case, TVGrapevine chooses not to elaborate on the specifics of the abuse. However, Dakota has filed a restraining order against the reality star.

A Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement Thursday, March 19, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

It was also revealed earlier this week that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has also halted production in the wake of these new allegations against Taylor.

TMZ was the first to report the news. They also reported that the Utah Division of Children and Family Services is investigating ongoing allegations of violence between them.