Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for Thanksgiving

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Georgie and Mandy getting ready for bed. She offers him hand lotion, but he declines, causing her to tease him.

The topic then switches to Thanksgiving, with Georgie saying he wants to spend it with his family, since it is the first one since his dad died. She agrees and he says they have to break it to her mom. She then chases him with the lotion bottle.

The next morning, Georgie tells Audrey the plan, and she agrees since she thinks he needs to be with his family. He is surprised by the reaction, offending Audrey. Jim quickly gets him out of there, saying it is time for work.

Later on, Georgie goes to visit Mary, giving her donations for the church. He mentions Thanksgiving, but she doesn’t want to celebrate, even though it was George’s favorite holiday. She says Sheldon isn’t coming home and Missy is going to see a friend. He invites her to the McCallister Thanksgiving celebration, but she declines again. The two of them argue, with her storming off.

At dinner, Jim says that next year they can take CeeCee to the Macy’s Parade. Audrey vetoes this idea, making a bunch of political comments.

Georgie comes home and tells them about the Mary situation. They discuss what to do, while Connor tells them he wants a cat since when you have one, you’re not alone.

Georgie talks to Missy about Thanksgiving and tells her to go to the McCallister’s. She says she has plans, leading to an argument and her hanging up on him. Mandy tries to call and gets hung up on as well.

Jim and Audrey also discuss the situation. Audrey wonders if the kids will worry about her when she is older, leading to a discussion about her going to a home and Connor being her roommates with lots of cats.

The next day, Mandy brings Georgie lunch. He is working, so she and Jim talk about the Cooper situation. The two of them end up having a sweet moment, which Ruben walks in on. He rolls his eyes and leaves.

Mandy talks to MeeMaw and Dale about Thanksgiving. Dale makes snarky comments, causing him to be kicked out of the room.

MeeMaw says she and Dale had plans to go camping, but she tells Dale the plan is off and they are going to the McCallister’s. He wondered what changed so quickly.

Mandy talks to Missy and tells her MeeMaw and Dale are coming. She refuses….unless Mandy takes her for a tattoo. Mandy refuses, until Missy lays down another a guilt trip. The girls go for a tattoo, which Missy says hurts. This makes Mandy happy.

Mandy talks to Mary, who is still refuses to go, saying that she is putting herself first.

On Thanksgiving day, Mandy says Dale, MeeMaw and Missy are coming over. After Mandy tries to figure out how to describe MeeMaw and Dale’s relationship, Audrey the more the merrier…and randomly tells Mandy she is not going to a home.

Mandy then shares the news with Georgie, who is happy Dale, MeeMaw and Missy are coming, but sad his mom won’t be there. He also wonders how she convinced Missy to come, but Mandy won’t tell her secret.

Jim cracks open a beer, which upsets Audrey since it is 10am. Everyone arrives, with MeeMaw cooing over the baby and Dale making snarky comments. Mandy points out that Missy is wearing socks to cover the tattoo and says it was a good idea. Missy says she isn’t stupid.

Georgie gets another beer, upsetting Audrey. She gets even more upset when he insults her cranberry sauce. He then talks to Missy, who refuses to say what her deal with Mandy was.

Everyone else is in the living room, with Jim drinking, Connor playing the accordion and Dale and MeeMaw arguing over their relationship. Dale offers to duet with Connor playing his guitar, but MeeMaw stops him.

Mary shows up and they all sit down to eat. Jim gets another beer, leading to him and Audrey fighting and Mary leaving because the fighting reminded her of George drinking on Thanksgiving. Georgie goes to talk to her and she says that she and George will never fight over his drinking again. He hugs her and she goes to leave, but Georgie has them and Missy eat at the cemetery by George’s grave.

Mary spots Missy’s tattoo and freaks out.

The episode ends with Dale and Connor doing a duet to Ring of Fire with everyone singing along….as Jim sleeps it off, once again annoying Audrey.