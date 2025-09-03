Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Cast Reveal

The time has finally come! The season 34 Dancing With the Stars cast has been revealed. Fourteen celebrities and professional dancers will pair up and compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy…..all while celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary.

Without further ado, here is your season 34 cast!

TV personality and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Secret Lives of Mormon Lives star Jenn Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Secret Lives of Mormon Lives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Influencer Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Comedian and actor Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

NBA Star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

Reality star Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

Reality star Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Pentatonix star Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Actress and activist Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

80s icon Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

The fun begins Tuesday, September 16th! Stay tuned!