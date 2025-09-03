Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Cast Reveal
The time has finally come! The season 34 Dancing With the Stars cast has been revealed. Fourteen celebrities and professional dancers will pair up and compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy…..all while celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary.
Without further ado, here is your season 34 cast!
TV personality and wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
Secret Lives of Mormon Lives star Jenn Affleck and Jan Ravnik
Secret Lives of Mormon Lives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
Influencer Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
Comedian and actor Andy Richter and Emma Slater
Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov
NBA Star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart
Reality star Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong
Reality star Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
Pentatonix star Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold
Actress and activist Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
80s icon Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson
The fun begins Tuesday, September 16th! Stay tuned!