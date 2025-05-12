BravoCon Returns to Vegas

· BravoCon returns for an electrifying 3-day weekend, Nov. 14-16 at CAESARS FORUM on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. With even more legendary Bravolebrity interactions, intimate VIP experiences, mind-blowing panel mash-ups, all-new immersive activations, and more photo ops than ever before, this is the fan-centric event you don’t want to miss. Plus, the Bravo Bazaar returns with your favorite Bravoleb products, merch and more in one place.

· BravoCon 2025 3-day “Bravoholic” general admission and “Future Bravoleb” VIP tickets will go on sale Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, available at BravoCon2025.com. Don’t forget to add on a Bravopalooza ticket to enjoy sips, bites, and bask in the Bravo vibes, up close and personal with a mix of your favorite Bravolebs.

· Andy Cohen is bringing the Clubhouse to life with “BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen” set to film five jaw-dropping shows across four nights from PH Live at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Tickets are sold separately and will be on sale Friday, July 11 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

o Thursday, Nov. 13: The Days of Our Wives: 20 Years of The Real Housewives

o Friday, Nov. 14: BravoCon Live with Andy Cohen Presents: The Bravos

o Saturday, Nov. 15: Double the fun with back-to-back episodes, The Reading Room and The #1 Guys and Gals In The Group

o Sunday, Nov. 16: Bravo’s Holiday Spectacular

· Be the first to receive the latest BravoCon news by downloading the official BravoCon app, live now at the App Store or Google Play and be sure to enable push notifications for up-to-the-minute updates. Inside the BravoCon app, Bravoholics can

learn what’s happening, who’s coming and get answers to all their BravoCon FAQs. Check back frequently for the latest news and updates.

· Talent already confirmed to attend include: Adriana De Moura, Aesha Scott, Alexia Nepola, Angela Oakley, Angie Katsanevas, Ben Robinson, Brit Eady, Britani Bateman, Brittany Cartwright, Brock Davies, Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey, Danny Booko, Dorit Kemsley, Drew Sidora, Emily Simpson, Fraser Olender, Gina Kirschenheiter, Gretchen Rossi, Guerdy Abraira, Heather Dubrow, Heather Gay, Janet Caperna, Jasmine Goode, Jason Caperna, Captain Jason Chambers, Jax Taylor, Jennifer Pedranti, Jesse Lally, Julia Lemigova, Kate Chastain, Katie Ginella, Kelli Ferrell, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Kiki Barth, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Barlow, Lisa Hochstein, Luke Broderick, Mary Cosby, Marysol Patton, Meredith Marks, Michelle Saniei, Nia Sanchez Booko, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Captain Sandy Yawn, Scheana Shay, Shamea Morton, Shannon Storms Beador, Sheree Whitfield, Stephanie Shojaee, Tamra Judge, Tom Schwartz, Whitney Rose, Zack Wickham, and many more to be announced via push notifications on the BravoCon app.

· Stay where all the action is during BravoCon weekend with exclusive perks only at Caesars Palace, Harrah’s Las Vegas and The LINQ Hotel + Experience. To book with our official hotel partners and receive the best available rates, discounted resort fees and more visit https://book.passkey.com/go/SCBRV5 or call (888) 458-8471 and mention the group name “BravoCon 2025.” Subject to availability.

· Sign up for Bravo Insider for free today to not miss special BravoCon opportunities both online and in person. Want real-time BravoCon alerts? Text “BravoCon2025” to 917-809-2240. Message and data rates may apply. Stop to opt out. See Bravo Insider terms and privacy policy here.

