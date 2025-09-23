TV News

BravoCon 2019 Highlights

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 17, 2019 @ 6:26 pm

As you all know, I love my reality TV, especially the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo. Imagine my excitement when I learned that this weekend, the network held BravoCon for the fans. While I sadly did not get to attend the actual event, Bravo did share some of the highlights from the weekend:

 CREDIT BRAVOTV.COM:

Day One:

See also  Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson to Get New Show

Day Two:

Day 3:

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also 

Related posts:

  1. The Real Housewives of Dallas on Indefinite Hiatus
  2. The CW Announces Fall 2022 Schedule
  3. Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County
  4. BravoCon 2022 Shows Sneak Peek for Teresa and Louie’s Wedding Special

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *