BravoCon 2019 Highlights

As you all know, I love my reality TV, especially the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo. Imagine my excitement when I learned that this weekend, the network held BravoCon for the fans. While I sadly did not get to attend the actual event, Bravo did share some of the highlights from the weekend:

CREDIT BRAVOTV.COM:

Day One:

The Real Housewives of New York City Set to Welcome New ‘Wife to Season 12: Leah McSweeney will join the RHONY cast, as announced at BravoCon 2019.

Captain Sandy Yawn Brings Girlfriend Leah Shafer to BravoCon: She’s “Cancer-Free”: The “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain opens up about her partner’s cancer journey.

Jeana Keough Confirms She and Matt Keough Are Finally Divorced at BravoCon 2019: “Last week, I signed the divorce papers,” Jeana said to a surprised crowd of Bravo fans, including Andy.

We Finally Learned Why Marlo Hampton Doesn’t Have a Peach on RHOA During BravoCon 2019: “She may get a peach one day. I think up until this time, it just hasn’t been the right time, but that doesn’t mean this time won’t come,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer Lorraine Haughton Lawson said.

6 Jaw-Dropping Southern Charm Sex Secrets Revealed at BravoCon 2019: Kathryn Dennis, Patricia Altschul, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll dropped some serious bombshells about their sex lives.

Caroline Manzo Says Son Albie Manzo “Might Be Getting Engaged Soon” at BravoCon 2019: The news that the hunky Manzo son is off the market was met with some cheers but mostly boos from the audience — and we don’t blame them, considering how much of a catch Albie is.