Real Housewives of New Jersey Finale and Reunion News

Epic Season Finale Airs Tonight at 8pm ET/PT

Part 1: Airs Wednesday, March 4 at 8pm ET/PT

The reunion kicks off with Melissa, Margaret, Jackie and even Dolores sparring with Jennifer as Teresa remains loyal to her friend. Meanwhile, Jackie reveals surprising details about her eating disorder and Dolores comes to a shocking conclusion about her relationship.

Part 2: Airs Wednesday, March 11 at 8pm ET/PT

Jackie and Jennifer’s feud reaches new heights, while Melissa questions the health of Teresa’s marriage. The husbands shake up the set with shocking and hilarious details about all the wives’ sex lives. Backstage, Danielle makes a surprising demand.

Part 3: Airs Wednesday, March 18 at 8pm ET/PT

Joe Gorga reveals what he really knew about the Joe Giudice cheating allegations. After shocking revelations, Margaret and Teresa’s friendship is left hanging in the balance. Danielle attempts to shut down the reunion filming.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is produced for Bravo by Sirens Media, an ITV America company, with Jessica Sebastian, Jordana Hochman, Amy Kohn, Lauren Volonakis and Dorothy Toran serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

