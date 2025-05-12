Peacock Announces 2025 Shows

NEW YORK – May 12, 2025 – Peacock showcased its extensive upcoming slate for 2025-26 at today’s NBCUniversal Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall establishing the platform as the streaming home for NBC and Bravo “must see” content, film franchises that ignite fandoms and unparalleled live experiences, including apex Sports coverage, pop culture tentpoles and attention-commanding stunts.

Talent was on stage to present first looks of their new scripted and unscripted programming, and to reveal an incomparable roll out of Universal films, marquee sports and live events, including ”Jurassic World Rebirth,” “Wicked: For Good,” the 20th season of “Sunday Night Football,” the NBA, “Legendary February” with Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game and the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and the FIFA World Cup in Spanish.

NBCUniversal’s Upfront event kicked off with a showstopping performance by Seth MacFarlane (“Ted”) and included a parade of Peacock stars, including Elizabeth Banks (“The Miniature Wife”), Keke Palmer (“The Burbs”), Dakota Fanning (“All Her Fault”) and Amy Poehler (“Dig”) — touting their previously announced series [full Peacock slate below].

The cast of “The Paper” – Domhnall Gleeson (“Ex Machina,” “About Time”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”) and Oscar Nunez (“The Office,” “The Proposal”) – appeared on the Upfront stage to reveal a first look of the new series and announce that it will premiere exclusively on Peacock in September. “The Paper,” a mockumentary from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, is set in the same universe as NBC’s Emmy Award-winning hit series “The Office,” and features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish also took the stage to announce her new unscripted series “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off.” Premiering Fall 2025, this heartfelt, raw, vulnerable and real-time self-healing journey is a six-part docuseries that follows Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends –Selena Martin, Shermona Long and Sparkle Clark — as they travel together on a four-week-long adventure exploring Africa and their connection to the continent.

Also showcased on the Upfront stage was an exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination, including: M3GAN 2.0; Five Nights at Freddy’s 2; The Bad Guys 2; How to Train Your Dragon and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. These films stream first exclusively on Peacock after their theatrical and PVOD windows, thanks to NBCUniversal’s Pay-One (P1) output deal with Universal making it a uniquely positioned powerhouse for blockbuster success — driving viewership, premium advertising opportunities and cultural impact with must-watch entertainment experiences such as Wicked.

NBCUniversal also announced today the NBA streaming experience that will debut on Peacock with the 2025-26 season.

Previously Announced Peacock Entertainment Slate Below:

SCRIPTED SERIES

“Twisted Metal” (S2)

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly “Twisted Metal” tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Cast : Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa with Will Arnett, Anthony Carrigan

Executive Producers : Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato. Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, Grant Dekernion, Anthony Mackie

Studio : Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”

From 1972-1978, 33 young men were kidnapped, murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer’s house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids… while dressed as a clown. “Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.

Cast : Michael Chernus, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, Marin Ireland

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer : Patrick Macmanus

Executive Producers : Noah Oppenheim and Liz Cole for NBC News Studios, Ashley Michel

Hoban, Ahmadu Garba, and Kelly Funke for Littleton Road Productions

Studio : UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Paper”

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Cast : Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Oscar Nuñez

Creators / Executive Producers / Writers : Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

Executive Producers : Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille)

Studio : Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

“All Her Fault”

In Chicago, Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.

Cast: Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, Kartiah Vergara

Executive Producers: Megan Gallagher alongside Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Joanna Strevens for Carnival Films, Sarah Snook, Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings

Studio : Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

“Ted: The Animated Series” (WT)

From Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!, The Orville), following the success of the record-breaking, live-action #1 Original Streaming Comedy TED, Peacock has ordered a new animated series that picks up after the Ted films.

Cast : Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, Liz Richman

Executive Producer/Writer/”Ted” : Seth MacFarlane

Executive Producers/Writers/Showrunners : Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh

Executive Producers : Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door), Claudia Katz (Rough Draft)

Produced by : UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC

“Ted” (S2)

In this comedic prequel series to the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and Cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, Giorgia Whigham

Showrunner: Seth MacFarlane

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, Aimee Carlson

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC

“Bel-Air” (S4)

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated m a nsions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Cast: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones

Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Carla Banks Waddles

Executive Producers: Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz

Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

“The Good Daughter”

“The Good Daughter” is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.

Cast : Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Harper Steele

Writer / Executive Producer : Karin Slaughter

Executive Producers : Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, and Rose Byrne

Director / Executive Producer (all episodes) : Steph Green

Produced By : Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio FIFTH SEASON

“The Miniature Wife”

“The Miniature Wife,” based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a high-concept marital comedy examining the power imbalances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

Cast : Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Sofia Rosinsky

Creators / Showrunners / Executive Producers : Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner

Executive Producers : Michael Aguilar, Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res

Director (101-102, 107-108) / Executive Producer : Greg Mottola

Studio : Media Res

“Ponies”

Moscow, 1977. Two “Ponies” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

Cast : Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, Vic Michaelis

Co-Creator / Director / Co-Writer / Executive Producer : Susanna Fogel

Co-Creator / Co-Writer / Executive Producer / Showrunner : David Iserson

Executive Producer / Showrunner : Mike Daniels

Executive Producer : Emilia Clarke, Jessica Rhoades

Co-Executive Producers: Katherine Bridle, Alison Mo Massey, Jared Ian Goldman, Rosa Handelman

Studio : Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Burbs”

Set in present-day suburbia, “The ‘Burbs” follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Celeste Hughey

Writer / Executive Producer: Rachel Shukert

Star / Executive Producer: Keke Palmer

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door

Executive Producers: Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment

Director / Executive Producer: Nzingha Stewart

Co-Executive Producers: Dana Olsen (The ‘Burbs)

Series Regulars: Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, Kapil Talwakar

Studio : UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Copenhagen Test”

This espionage thriller series follows first generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Cast: Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, Kathleen Chalfant

Creator / Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Thomas Brandon

Co-showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer : Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander)

Executive Producers: James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for Atomic Monster, along with Simu Liu, Mark Winemaker, Jet Wilkinson

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“The Five-Star Weekend”

Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner), a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.

Star / Executive Producer : Jennifer Garner

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer : Bekah Brunstetter

Writer / Executive Producer : Beth Schacter

Executive Producers : Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Dinner Party Productions , Elin Hilderbrand

Studio : UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

“M.I.A”

Running drugs is a family affair for Etta Tiger Jonze, but when the family business is threatened, Etta is thrust into a life she never expected, forcing her to use her wits to survive as she navigates Miami’s criminal underground.

Cast : Shannon Gisela, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Maurice Compte, Alberto Guerra, Danay Garcia, Cary Elwes, Gerardo Celasco, Marta Milans

Writer (EP 101) / Executive Producer : Bill Dubuque

Executive Producer / Showrunner : Karen Campbell

Director / Executive Producer : Alethea Jones

Studio : MRC

“Superfakes”

“Superfakes” is a crime drama series that follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family.

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer : Alice Ju

Executive Producers : Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Howard Klein and Olivia Gerke for 3 Arts, Ronald Bronstein and Eli Bush

Studio : A24 and UCP, a Division of Universal Studio Group

“Crystal Lake”

This expanded prequel to the Friday the 13th horror franchise is set to explore the events leading up to the original movie, focusing on Pamela Voorhees and Jason Voorhees

Cast : Linda Cardellini

Creator / Writer / Showrunner / Executive Producer : Brad Caleb Kane

Executive Producers : A24, Brad Caleb Kane, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Robert M. Barsamian, Robert P. Barsamian and Stuart Manashil

Studio : A24

“The Day of the Jackal” (S2)

The critically acclaimed series that broke domestic and international viewership records returns, following the unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

Cast (S1): Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Sule Rimi

Executive Producers (S1): Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), Sue Naegle, Ronan Bennett, Brian Kirk, Eddie Redmayne

Studio : Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, with subsidiary Carnival Films

“Dig”

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Mike Schur (A Man on the Inside, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Emmy Award-winning actor and executive producer Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, Inside Out 2). An adaptation of Kate Myers’ bestseller Excavations, Dig centers on four women working at an archeological dig in Greece who are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy. Schur and Poehler will co-write and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. The new comedy marks the first collaboration between the pair since Parks and Recreation, which aired its series finale in 2015.

Writer / Executive Producer / Star : Amy Poehler for Paper Kite

Writer / Executive Producer : Mike Schur for Fremulon, J.J. Philbin

Executive Producers : Morgan Sackett, Dave Becky and David Miner for 3 Arts, Sharon Jackson for Ocean Avenue, Kate Arend and Jordan Grief for Paper Kite

Studio : Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together”

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.

Premieres: June 2025

Cast/Executive Producers: Nelly Haynes, Ashanti Haynes

Executive Producers: Jenny Daly, Oji Singletary, Lauren Lazin and J Erving

Produced by: Critical Content Studios

Format: Unscripted, 8 x 30 Min Episodes

“Tiffany Haddish Goes Off”

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is a 6-part docuseries following superstar Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends as they travel together on a 4-week-long girls’ trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. We’ll see them bonding, confiding, confessing, growing and looking for love on this journey. This raw, vulnerable and unpredictable version of Tiffany Haddish leaves the viewer crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.

Premieres: Fall 2025

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Selena Martin, Shermona Long, Sparkle Clark

Executive Producers: Jeff Jenkins, Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub, Russell Jay Staglik, Will Packer, Richard Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Shondrella Avery, Henry Butler, Leah Butler, JJ Duncan and Natalie Neurater

Produced by: Jeff Jenkins Productions and Will Packer Media

Format: Unscripted, 6 x 60 Min Episodes

“Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks”

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal’s iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

Premieres: Thursday, July 24, binge drop on Peacock

Showrunner/Executive Producer: John Marks

Executive Producer: Jon Strong

Studio : Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group

“Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets”

After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-heard testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.

Premieres: June 2025

Executive Producers: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, David Karabinas, Troy Searer, Colleen Hall, Jamie Lustberg, Melissa Moore, Jared P. Scott, and Brad Bernstein. The series is directed by Jared P. Scott

Produced by: Texas Crew Productions alongside 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television and New York Post Entertainment.

Format: Documentary, 3 x 60 Min Episodes

“The Idaho Student Murders”

A feature documentary focuses its lens on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a young criminology student accused of brutally stabbing to death four University of Idaho coeds. Could Kohberger have been a serial killer in the making, a man who hates women, or is there enough evidence to exonerate him altogether? The documentary features never before seen interviews with Kaylee Goncalves’ brother and friends of the victims.

Premieres: Summer 2025

Director: Catharine Park

Executive Producer: Stephanie Lydecker

Produced in connection with the podcast “The Idaho Massacre” from KT Studios and iHeartMedia

Format: Documentary, 1 x 90 Mins

“House of Villains”

Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Premieres: Early 2026

Executive Producers: John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Justin Rae Barnes, Joel McHale, David Mills, and Jessica O’Brien

Produced by: Irwin Entertainment

Format: Unscripted, 10 Episodes

“Love Island USA”

Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Premieres: June 3, 2025

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster

Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Fiji

“Love Island: Beyond The Villa”

Love Island: Beyond The Villa, a first of its kind spinoff series, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Premieres: Summer 2025

Cast: JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye are the executive producers, alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Produced By: ITV America, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Los Angeles

“Love Island Games”

Former Islanders from across the globe return to the tropical villa for a second chance at finding love and winning a $100,000 prize. This new All-Star spin-off will follow fan favorites from international series, including the UK, USA and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to remain in the competition. This time there will be even more gameplay, as the Islanders compete in a variety of team and couple challenges to win immunity and avoid being dumped from the island. Only the couples who are successful in the games will survive. Iain Stirling narrates the brand-new series which promises eliminations, recouplings, dating, rivalry and plenty of drama.

Premieres: Late 2025

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster

Studio: ITV America. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Format: Unscripted

Filming Location: Fiji

“Married at First Sight”

Married at First Sight is a reality series that follows singles looking for a life-long partnership as they embark on a provocative experiment: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet.

Premieres: Late 2025

Executive Producers: Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Erica Kessler

Produced by: Kinetic Content

“The Traitors”

The Emmy® Award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Premieres: Early 2026

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess and Alan Cumming

Produced by: Studio Lambert part of All3 Media

Host: Alan Cumming

Format: Original Unscripted Competition Series

Filming Location: Scotland

