BravoCon 2022 Shows Sneak Peek for Teresa and Louie’s Wedding Special
Originally posted on October 15, 2022 @ 5:11 pm
BravoCon 2022 Shows Sneak Peek for Teresa and Louie’s Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their opulent New Jersey, August wedding at the “Jersey Ladies & Their Men” panel at today’s BravoCon.
Teresa and Louie’s anticipated wedding special will air a week after the season 13 finale.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]