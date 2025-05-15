The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 6/23/2024
TV News

BravoCon 2022 Shows Sneak Peek for Teresa and Louie’s Wedding Special

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 15, 2022 @ 5:11 pm

BravoCon 2022 Shows Sneak Peek for Teresa and Louie’s Wedding Special 

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas revealed an exclusive one-minute clip from their opulent New Jersey, August wedding at the “Jersey Ladies & Their Men” panel at today’s BravoCon.

  

Teresa and Louie’s anticipated wedding special will air a week after the season 13 finale.  

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Trailer Released
  2. The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Gets Married Snark and Highlights
  3. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for Old Feuds Never Die
  4. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for Sinking Ships
See also  The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/14/2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Cuckold becomes her first dp lesson. Lokale webpräsenz bizprox.