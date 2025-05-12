NBC Sports Announces Notre Dame Schedule for 2025

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 12, 2025 – NBC Sports today announced the schedule for its unprecedented 35th season broadcasting Notre Dame Football, headlined by primetime games against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Sept. 13; USC Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 18; and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, Nov. 8, all on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish are expected to be led by star running back and Heisman contender Jeremiyah Love, 2024 Freshman All-American cornerback Leonard Moore, and Wisconsin transfer wide receiver Will Pauling, a 2023 third-team All-Big Ten selection.

Notre Dame opens its home slate against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, in a rematch of last season’s opener that saw the Fighting Irish win, 23-13, on the road against the then-No. 20 Aggies. This will be the first time since 2000 that Texas A&M will play in South Bend. Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 4-2.

For the first time in program history, Notre Dame will take on Boise State on Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos are coming off one of their best seasons in school history, winning the Mountain West Conference and appearing in the College Football Playoff, where they fell to No. 5 Penn State.

Peacock exclusively streams a Notre Dame Football game for the fifth consecutive season on Saturday, Oct. 11, when the Fighting Irish host North Carolina State at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish defeated the Wolfpack, 45-24, in their most recent meeting in 2023.

Notre Dame hosts a pair of historic rivals in back-to-back home games against USC (Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET) and Navy (Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET). In a rivalry dating back to 1926, Notre Dame leads the all-time series against the Trojans, 52-38-5, having won six of the previous seven matchups. In another longstanding series dating back to 1927, Notre Dame has an 83-13-1 all-time record against the Midshipmen and has won the past seven games.

NBC Sports will also present home games against in-state rival Purdue on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET and Syracuse, coming off a successful season that ended in a Holiday Bowl win, on Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Throughout the 2025 season, Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame games airing live on NBC, including pre- and postgame coverage. Peacock has previously provided exclusive live coverage of the Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game, Notre Dame Pro Day and Notre Dame hockey.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Last year, in head coach Marcus Freeman’s third season leading the program, the Fighting Irish finished No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings with a 14-2 record, culminating in the program’s first National Championship Game appearance since 2012, a loss to No. 1 Ohio State. En route to the title game, the Fighting Irish notched victories against No. 5 Penn State, No. 6 Georgia, and No. 10 Indiana in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame’s 2024 season was captured in the exclusive Peacock documentary series, Here Come the Irish, providing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic program’s historic campaign. To watch all eight episodes, click here.

NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2029 season.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Opponent Platform(s) Sat., Sept. 13 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m. Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 4 3:30 p.m. Boise State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. NC State Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 7:30 p.m. USC NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. Navy NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Syracuse NBC, Peacock

–NBC SPORTS–