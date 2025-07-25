What to Watch: Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush!

NEW YORK, NY (July 25, 2025) – Let the countdown begin! Lifetime announces Monday, August 11 at 10/9c as the premiere date for the highly anticipated new unscripted series A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! from VICE Studios, a division of global media and entertainment company VICE Media. The series pulls back the curtain on one of the most competitive and increasingly viral events in the life of a college-bound girl: Sorority Rush. But behind almost every perfectly curated outfit and resume is a mom who has her own reasons for wanting her daughter to receive a bid.

Each hour-long episode follows two mother-daughter duos as they navigate the emotionally charged path towards their goal sorority. Bringing guidance, glam and a lot of honesty to the journey are two breakout names from the world of Rush: New York Times profiled consultant Bill Alverson and The Queen of #RushTok, Brandis Bradley. With their expertise, they help these families prepare their daughters to make a lasting impression to land a spot in their top-tier house. These moms, daughters and even grandmothers and siblings will do anything it takes to help get them accepted into their legacy sororities, making them sisters in every sense. A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! goes beyond the filters and fanfare to reveal the love, legacy and ambition that drives these women to do whatever it takes for that coveted spot.

Rush has become a global social media phenomenon. As of July 2025, #Rush has garnered over 9.1 billion views, and #RushTok has accumulated over 5.3 billion views, with viewers following the journeys of hopeful teens aiming to join Greek Life. “Bama Morgan,” who broke out on TikTok sharing her Rush experience freshman year, will also be featured in the series as she attempts her second chance at a bid.

A Sorority Mom’s Guide to Rush! is produced by VICE Studios in association with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company for Lifetime. Lauren Terp serves as executive producer for VICE. Danny Gabai, Andrew Freston, Brandon Wilson and Maria Pepin also executive produce. Chet Fenster executive produces for Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

