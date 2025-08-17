Tia Mowry to Star in Lifetime Christmas Movie

It’s beginning to look a lot more like Christmas as Lifetime announces the greenlight of the new original movie, A Very Merry Beauty Salon, executive produced and starring Tia Mowry. RonReaco Lee, Donna Biscoe, Cocoa Brown and Ashli Auguillard are also set to star in A Very Merry Beauty Salon. The movie follows the lively women of an Atlanta beauty salon owned by Sienna (Mowry) who must prepare for the annual Tinsel Ball, but is Sienna also prepared for love when Lawrence (Lee) arrives to town? This marks a reunion for Mowry and Lee who previously starred together in the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister.This marks the final installment of Mowry’s three-picture deal with the network.

In A Very Merry Beauty Salon, Sienna, the owner of the bustling Divine Beauty Salon is preparing for Atlanta’s Tinsel Ball, where she will be honored for her charitable work in the community. The annual event takes a glamourous turn with the arrival of Lawrence, a charismatic CEO whose family’s wine brand is now co-sponsoring the Ball. Sparks fly between them, but Sienna’s mother Georgia (Donna Biscoe) who is the head of the Ball’s committee, worries his involvement may ruin the event’s traditions. As Sienna and Lawrence are unexpectedly paired as dance partners, romance blooms, setting the stage for a steamy romance that challenges Sienna’s thoughts on love and family and makes this year’s Tinsel Ball the most memorable yet.

Cocoa Brown and Ashli Auguillard star as Miss Kimmy and Ella, hairdressers at the salon.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon is produced for Lifetime by FOX Entertainment Studios’ (FES) Mar Vista Entertainment in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Adam Shepard, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew executive produce for FES. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster executive produce for GroupM Motion Entertainment. Tia Mowry, Adam Griffin and Mychael Chinn also executive produce. Bobby Yan directs from a script by Tara Knight.

A Very Merry Beauty Salon joins the slate of the previous announced movies including FES’ The Holiday Junkie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, as well as Christmas in the Spotlight starring Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jennie Mai and Haley Kalil. Lifetime’s full slate will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mowry is represented by UTA, Vault Entertainment, True Public Relations and Felker Toczek Suddleson McGinnis Ryan.