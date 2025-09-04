NBC Announces Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Lineup

NEW YORK — Nov. 18, 2024 — In a tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City with the beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special live on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Audiences will be treated to festive performances from an all-star lineup of musical guests featuring Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia. In line with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes, stars of the annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall, will wow viewers with a festive performance.

As previously announced, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson will return for the second year to host the two-hour holiday affair. In addition to her hosting duties, Clarkson will treat viewers to joyful performances throughout the evening, all from historic Rockefeller Center that is also home to Clarkson’s eponymous talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Clarkson first performed on “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” more than 20 years ago and has returned for performances several times since prior to her hosting debut last year.

NBC’s “TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will once again join the tree lighting for a special appearance.

“There is truly no tradition like watching that gorgeous tree sparkle and transforming Rockefeller Center into the epicenter of the holiday season in New York,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With Kelly at the helm, we can’t wait to share this wonderful special and celebrate with the entire country.”

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations and on numerous NBC affiliates nationwide starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check local listings. This special live hour will be hosted by “Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily with Mario & Kit” host Mario Lopez as well as WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery. Additionally, for the first time, Telemundo will simulcast “Navidades en Rockefeller Center (Christmas in Rockefeller Center),” starting live at 9 p.m.

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rockefeller Plaza outdoor ice-skating rink. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on “The Kate Smith Show” and as part of the nationwide “Howdy Doody” television show from 1953-55.

The annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 74-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from West Stockbridge, Mass. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star.

NBCUniversal will continue its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for the 16th consecutive year to support tree-planting efforts in forests impacted by natural disaster. This year NBCUniversal will plant nearly 20,000 trees in the Apalachicola National Forest. The Arbor Day Foundation, a global tree planting nonprofit, has aided tree recovery in disaster-affected communities and forests since 2005.

Continuing a longstanding tradition, after the tree leaves Rockefeller Center it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity and milled into lumber that will be used for home building.

At key moments throughout the night, viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Red Nose Day, the fundraising campaign by Comic Relief US to help end child poverty. Funds raised during the broadcast will support critical programs that ensure children and families have the access they need to comprehensive health services, nutritious food, quality education and safe spaces to live, learn, work and play. Red Nose Day partners include City Year, Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Native Services, the Brotherhood Sister Sol, Ali Forney Center and Covenant House. Since 2015, Red Nose Day has raised more than $370 million and positively impacted the lives of over 35 million children in the U.S. and around the world.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers. Glen Weiss directs.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and low vision viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the rich visuals of the show.