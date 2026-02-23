The Bachelorette 2026 Cast Announced

Twenty-two men will answer the call for Taylor Frankie Paul when the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette” premieres, SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The 22 men who will vie for Taylor’s heart are the following

Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah

Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, Calif.

Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, S.D.

Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tenn.

Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, Calif.

Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.

Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, Calif.

Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, Calif.

Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, N.Y.

Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah

Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Fla.

Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah

Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, N.Y.

Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Ind.

Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, Calif.

Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, N.J.

Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, S.C

Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas

Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, Calif.

Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Ga.

Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into the spotlight as the leading lady for the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette.” After igniting “MomTok” and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. Paul is the breakout star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse who is comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

“The Bachelorette” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Scott Teti serves as executive producer.