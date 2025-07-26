The Long Walk Sneak Peek

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King’s first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – P t s. 1 & 2 , and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes THE LONG WALK, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

THE LONG WALK, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production.