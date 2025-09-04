Sammi’s Favorite Things: Ladies Who Punch The Explosive Inside Story of The View

Like most women my age, I spent my teens and twenties watching The View on ABC. I remember when it all began with Barbara, Joy, Debbie, Meredith and Star, as well as every other host who was on. While I never considered myself to be a loyal watcher, I did enjoy the Hot Topics and guests that were on the show.

This is why I was so excited to see that there was going to be a tell-all book released. “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View” by Ramin Setoodeh, goes in depth about what really went on between the cohosts, who really got fired and the root of that infamous fight between Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselback. We also learn the truth behind Star Jones’s wedding fiasco and what Barbara Walters was really like off camera.

In short, it is a great, juicy read for fans of the show and those who just like celebrity gossip. There are three sections (Barbara’s View, Rosie’s View and Whoopi’s View) and each one goes into great detail of showing how the show evolved and how each host and moderator brought something different to the table.

The book can currently be found on Amazon.