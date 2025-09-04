What To Watch: 4/23/19
Here is a look at tonight’s TV schedule. Anyone else having Nathan Fillion withdrawals? Asking for a…me.
ABC: American Housewife (8pm), The Kids Are Alright (8:30pm), black-ish (9pm), Bless This Mess (9:30pm) and 1969 (10pm)
CBS: Code (9pm) and NCIS: New Orleans. (10pm)
Fox: Masterchef Junior (8pm) and Mental Samurai (9pm).
NBC: The Voice (8pm), The Village (9pm) and New Amsterdam (10pm).
The CW: The Flash (8pm) and Roswell: New Mexico (10pm)
USA: WWE Smackdown (8pm), Miz and Mrs (10pm) and Growing Up Chrisley (10:30pm).
Bravo: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills(9pm) and Mexican Dynasties (10pm).
What are you watching? Sound off in the comments.
