What To Watch: 4/23/19

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 23, 2019 @ 12:36 am

Here is a look at tonight’s TV schedule. Anyone else having Nathan Fillion withdrawals? Asking for a…me.

ABC: American Housewife (8pm), The Kids Are Alright (8:30pm), black-ish (9pm), Bless This Mess (9:30pm) and 1969 (10pm)

CBS: Code (9pm) and NCIS: New Orleans. (10pm)

Fox: Masterchef Junior (8pm) and Mental Samurai (9pm).

NBC: The Voice (8pm), The Village (9pm) and New Amsterdam (10pm).

The CW: The Flash (8pm) and Roswell: New Mexico (10pm)

USA: WWE Smackdown (8pm), Miz and Mrs (10pm) and Growing Up Chrisley (10:30pm).

Bravo:  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills(9pm) and Mexican Dynasties (10pm).

What are you watching? Sound off in the comments.

