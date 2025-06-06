The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/7/2023

-NEW SEASON!!!!!!! I am so excited. I literally waited all day for this.

-How the hell is Joey TWELVE? He was a baby when Melissa and Joe began on the show.

-Jennifer’s kids are getting big too!

-Not gonna lie, I would pull a Gabby and bring home alllll the animals if I could.

-Dolores and Frankie have the platonic relationship so many of us wish we could have.

-It is kind of rude of Melissa to expect Antonia to drive her brothers to school when the DON’T GO TO THE SAME SCHOOL.

-I truly think Dolores is the one that got away for Frankie, but he will never admit it…..and he keeps her as a best friend because he still loves her. See also: Dorothy and Stan Zbornak.

-I guess the Dolores/Jennifer feud is still happening.

-Melissa! YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO BE A BRIDESMAID!!! TERESA CAN HAVE WHOMEVER SHE WANTS IN HER BRIDAL PARTY, IF SHE WANTS TO ASK OPRAH WINFERY OR THE FIRST LADY, THAT IS HER RIGHT AS THE BRIDE! JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE MARRIED TO HER BROTHER DOES NOT GIVE YOU THE RIGHT TO BE A BRIDESMAID!

-The Giudice/Gorga drama is coming in hot already…..and I am here for it.

-It was so sweet of Teresa’s daughters to get her a beautiful piece of Tiffany jewelry for her birthday.

-‘Some of my dogs are older than Brittany’ This is why Dolores is my favorite!

-This eighties party is such a mood. Maybe I will do this for my 40th birthday.

-Does anyone know where to buy a crimper these days? Asking for a friend……

-Jackie looks amazing! I am going to miss her as a full-time housewife, but I think her being a friend-of is best for her.

-These outfits are sending me……

-‘I want to invite you to my house.’ ‘For what? To bury me in the backyard?’ This exchange….and the offer of cheese and crackers cracked me up more than it should have.

-I had no idea the Houshusband calendar was for breast cancer research. I would have gotten one had I known.

-Danielle’s kiddos are sooooooo cute!

-Marge broke her wrist at the party, poor thing!

-If you need to ask if you should have glasses or bottles of water is a sure sign you should not have someone over your house.

-This Marge/Teresa fight is so tired…..they need to move on or not be friends.

-‘I am being raw as a cucumber….’ okay, then!

-This calendar shoot looks like so much fun!

-Frankie was in the hospital with a stomach issue when the shoot happened…..that explains why he only was in a couple of shots.

-I want Danielle’s hot pink heels.

-This photo shoot is so unintentionally hilarious.

-I am also so over the Giudice/Gorga BS as well…..again, move on or stop talking.

-Dolores’s boyfriend is HOT!

-This new woman has no problem calling Jen out…..it is so unexpected!

-Jen should not have been talking smack on Dolores at an event DOLORES is hosting.

-More next week, stay tuned!