31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Understated E Boutique

Fashion is a passion of mine. I love shopping for new outfits, looking for good deals and of course, making a statement with everything I wear.

Our VERY OWN Jules Lavalle has once again introduced me to a new line of clothing and I cannot wait to add it to my collection in 2026. Thank you Jules!

From Jules and her amazing gift guide:

Understated E Boutique was founded by two friends from the Caribbean who shared a love for fashion and a mission to make women feel confident every day. What started as a passion project has grown into an online boutique dedicated to offering effortless, everyday style. We select versatile pieces that blend modern trends with timeless appeal — all crafted to help women look and feel their best. Our goal is simple: to bring confidence, comfort, and chic style to every woman’s wardrobe, wherever she is.